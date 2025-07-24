“There’s a lot of money on the line” — Matt Walsh examines the link between getting your driver’s license and organ donation

American political commentator and podcast host Matt Walsh recently discussed how people were asked to participate in organ donation while getting their driver’s license. Detailing some conspiracy theories behind the act, the 39-year-old suggested on The Matt Walsh Show that people should be hesitant before they put their names as an organ donor.On Wednesday, July 23, 2025, Matt Walsh, in his YouTube video, claimed that the vast majority of people, over “90%,” ended up on the National Registry of Oregon Donors while getting their driver’s license.“Usually, people are happy to sign on. It’s seen as a pretty unambiguous act of virtue. In fact, it’s long been seen as the most virtuous act that can possibly take place at a DMV… Most people don’t really think about it. They just check the box, ‘Yes,’ on the theory that one day, if they end up in a horrible accident and they die, then their organs could be used to save a life,” he said.Noting that organ transplants were extremely lucrative procedures, Walsh detailed the costs. He said that a double lung transplant costs up to $2 million, a liver transplant costs over a million dollars, and a kidney transplant costs hundreds of thousands of dollars.“So, given all these numbers, it’s reasonable to ask whether a hospital, when confronted with a seriously ill patient who happens to be an organ donor, might have an incentive to murder that patient or at least let them die or at least not give them all the care that they otherwise would. Like, there’s a lot of money on the line. It’s certainly reasonable to ask what safeguards are in place to prevent something like that from happening,” he remarked.Matt Walsh questions the pairing of organ donation with driver’s licenseDuring the Wednesday episode of The Matt Walsh Show, the political commentator also questioned the authorities’ pairing of organ donation with a driver’s license.“Why exactly are we pairing organ donation with getting a driver’s license? I mean, no other government program works like this. Even with the Motor Voter law, there are still a handful of DMVs that don’t ask about voter registration. Organ donation stands alone as the only issue that every DMV, without exception, is fixated on, you know, aside from like actually driving,” he said.Matt Walsh questioned the DMV’s choice of not being interested in helping people sign up for other activities, for example, gym memberships, filing taxes, or learning how to service a car. He claimed human organs were the “one thing” on their mind, and that there weren’t even any other “major medical decisions” that they expected a person to make on the spot when they went to get their driver’s license.Matt Walsh also noted that the Trump administration had investigated the organ procurement and transplantation network, which administers the organ transplant program established by Congress. He said the administration had looked into a small number of incidents, a total of 351 cases, where organ donation was “authorized but ultimately not completed.”Walsh added that the administration had found that there were 103 cases, which is 29.3%, that showed concerning features. As per the political commentator, the authority had found that at least 28 patients might not have been deceased at the time organ procurement was initiated, and that it had raised serious “ethical and legal questions.”