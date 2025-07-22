Matt Walsh claims WNBA All-Star athletes should be “paying to play” after both sides appeared in court in “Pay Us What You Owe Us” t-shirts 

Matt Walsh has recently claimed that the athletes of the WNBA All-Star need to pay so that they can play on the court. For context, this was in response to a viral moment from this year’s All-Star Game in Indianapolis on July 20, 2025, where the players of both competing sides appeared in the court wearing T-shirts which had the following words – “Pay Us What You Owe Us.”In a video shared through his official YouTube channel on July 22, 2025, Matt began displaying a clip where the players were spotted in T-shirts. He addressed the same by saying that the words on the T-shirt possibly refer to the fact that the players were being “pretty admirable and selfless.” Walsh also stated:“These ladies are volunteering to work for free, it would seem. That…. Because that’s what that means. With one exception, that is what they’re owed. Nothing less than actually they’re owed, they should be paying to play. They should be, they should have to pay their way in, like it’s little league, right?”The political commentator opened up on why the athletes should pay, saying that it is because the WNBA has been suffering losses worth millions every year, despite being supported by the NBA and the popularity of basketball player Caitlin Clark.“It lost $50 million last year on a record year for ratings. So what does that tell you? So, how much are the rest of these ladies worth as basketball players? Literally nothing. I mean, not a dime. Caitlin Clark should be, I mean, really should be getting paid many millions of dollars.”The podcast host further addressed why Caitlin Clark should be paid, saying: “The fact that she’s been able to generate any interest in the WNBA is a, I mean, you could argue it’s one of the most impressive feats in human history. I don’t, I didn’t think it was, I honestly didn’t think it was possible&quot;, Walsh stated.WNBA players are seeking a rise in payment through the T-shirtsAs mentioned, the WNBA All-Star Game that took place last week created headlines when all the players appeared in T-shirts that read “Pay Us What You Owe Us.” According to NBC News, the idea was discussed during the morning hours on the day of the match scheduled on July 20, 2025.The plan was made around two days after a meeting of the players with the league, aiming for an increase in salary, better benefits, and other facilities. Notably, certain players such as Napheesa Collier were considering to walk out, in case the negotiations did not go ahead as planned, as per the Associated Press.The players and the league could not finalize an agreement, which seemingly led to a situation where the players wore the T-shirts. Napheesa Collier confirmed the same in a statement obtained by NBC News, saying that the players wanted a “fair and reasonable” payment.She opened up on how the players are struggling in terms of pay, saying that it is the best time to make people aware of what they are doing, as she said:“We get a very tiny percentage of all the money that’s made through the WNBA, which obviously is made through the entertainment we provide.”Meanwhile, the T-shirts are now available for sale, and WNBPA president Nneka Ogwumike claimed in another statement that she had no idea about it. As per NBC News, Nneka shared her reaction to the moment of the players wearing the shirts during the WNBA All-Star Game and said:“We had no idea that they were in solidarity with our demonstration. I’ve been hearing it all weekend at the fan events, supporting us and wanting us to get our fair share of the value.”As per an update shared by CNBC on July 21, 2025, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said that the negotiations are ongoing and she is expecting something that will bring a big change in the WNBA next year.