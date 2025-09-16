  • home icon
  "Completely insane": Piers Morgan reacts after Dr. Cornel West storms off heated debate with Andrew Wilson over Charlie Kirk's shooting

By Anuj Singh Kushwaha
Modified Sep 16, 2025 16:13 GMT
Piers Morgan and Charlie Kirk (Image via Getty)
Piers Morgan and Charlie Kirk (Image via Getty)

Political commentator and journalist Piers Morgan invited a panel on his latest podcast to discuss the death of Charlie Kirk. The conservative activist was shot and killed during a debate event at Utah Valley University on September 10. Morgan discussed the activist's death in the September 15 episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored.

President Trump’s senior trade adviser, Peter Navarro, joined the show, followed by other guests from across the political spectrum who joined the discussion with Morgan. During the debate, a heated exchange took place between philosopher and political activist Cornel West and the co-host of The Crucible, Andrew Wilson, following which West walked out of the show.

Morgan, who tried to intervene with the theologian, reacted after West left the debate, calling it “farcical.”

"Well, there's a kind of farcical to quit a debate where we're literally debating about the importance of free speech and being able to listen to each other's opinions. Uh, which seems to me completely insane," Morgan said.
After a heated exchange between Andrew Wilson and the executive producer of The Young Turks, Ana Kasparian, Piers Morgan invited Cornel West to share his views on Charlie Kirk's death. During the debate, West pointed out Wilson's statement in which he said, "All leftists want to see me dead."

Dr. West said that despite being a "leftist," his viewpoint was different. Andrew Wilson reacted to this and said,

"They call Trump's administration a neofascist movement. You lunatic."
This infuriated the political activist and he left the debate after saying,

"Piers, why you have a brother on who's not going to allow nobody to speak, man? We just wasting time. If all you're interested in is making your money and you bring this brother on and nobody can say a word... If all you're going to do is be arrogant, you're arrogant just like the so-called leftist you're talking about. But Piers, you making your money, brother."
Piers Morgan questioned streamer Destiny on his tweets on Charlie Kirk's death

Streamer Destiny, who made some controversial remarks following Charlie Kirk's death, also appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored. The host showed some of the controversial tweets that the streamer made and asked whether the response he made to the "cold-blooded murder of Charlie Kirk" had been "appropriate."

"I think that the only way this country moves forward into a better world is when conservatives can finally realize that they need to turn the temperature down on their side... I think that liberals need to wake up and finally realize that if they're not willing to do it, it will never come down. If you wanted Charlie Kirk to be alive, Donald Trump shouldn't have been president for the second term," Destiny said.
Ana Kasparian interjected and called out the streamer. She went on to say,

"You represent the worst of us, Destiny!"

Elsewhere in the episode, Piers Morgan slammed Bobby Vylan for his remarks about Kirk following his assassination. Morgan also called out the people "celebrating" the death of Turning Point USA's founder.

"The reaction from young people in particular on the left, I have to say I have found absolutely sickening... The behavior of this rap band, Bob Vylan, and then the lying about the fact they were clearly celebrating in the most despicable manner what had happened to Charlie Kirk," Morgan said.
Piers Morgan invited Andrew Tate in his September 12 episode of the podcast and discussed Charlie Kirk's murder.

About the author
Anuj Singh Kushwaha

Anuj Singh Kushwaha

Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.

In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.

A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.

Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick.

Know More
Edited by Anuj Singh Kushwaha
