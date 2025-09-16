"You need conservatives to be afraid of getting killed when they go to events": Political streamer Destiny's comments go viral

YouTube and Kick streamer Steven &quot;Destiny&quot; has gone viral on social media after stating that &quot;conservatives need to be afraid of getting killed when they go to events.&quot; On September 15, 2025, a minute-long video from the political commentator's livestream surfaced on platforms such as X and Reddit.In the video, Destiny reacted to Twitch and YouTube streamer Hutch's livestream, titled More Info About Charlie Kirk's Shooter. At one point, the Nebraska native voiced his opinion that right-wing individuals &quot;don't feel there is any fear.&quot;He elaborated:&quot;You need conservatives to be afraid of getting killed when they go to events so that they can look to their leadership to turn down the temparature. The issue is, right now, they don't feel like there is any fear... like, I don't know. It's like memes. It's just memes to everybody, I guess. I don't know, bro. I don't know. I don't care. I'm playing video games. I'm done today. I don't give a f**k. God! It's going to be so f**king g*y if I get killed in the next f**king two months of the s**t I'm doing, while the c**k s**t out here... please, don't, anybody, don't make actual f**king the actual most c**ked weak a** f**king bulls**t a** speeches on my side.&quot; Destiny went on to say that he would &quot;make Death Note&quot; before he &quot;goes out.&quot; The 36-year-old added:&quot;God, if it happens, holy s**t! I'm going to make a Death Note before I go out, to go live and not... god, it's so c**ked! It's so optics. C**ked! The question you should ask is, 'Why is nobody on the right afraid enough to say, 'Hey, Trump, can you, like, tone it down a little bit, bro? We're getting killed out here. Like, literally. Can we, like, chill?'' It's unacceptable that that feeling doesn't exist over there. And the reason why it doesn't is because they're just infinitely hyped up on their civil war machine. And then, everybody on the left just rolls over on it. It's so crazy to me!&quot; I'll disavow political violence when Trump does. &quot;Conservatives need to be afraid of getting killed when they go to their events&quot; so they turn down the temperature. It's unacceptable they don't feel that way because Dems are so optics cucked. -Destiny by u/-Ajaxx- in LivestreamFail &quot;Larger case of promotion of violent rhetoric online&quot; - Legal Mindset comments on Destiny's recent viral commentsYouTuber and lawyer Andrew &quot;Legal Mindset&quot; has shared his thoughts on Destiny's comments that have gone viral on social media. Claiming that the indefinitely banned Twitch personality's remarks &quot;build the larger case of promotion of violent rhetoric online,&quot; Legal Mindset said:&quot;Destiny just can't help himself, as if he didn't have enough on his plate with existing legal woes, this will dig him even deeper. It also builds the larger case of promotion of violent rhetoric online.&quot;Destiny made headlines in August 2025 when he was accused of sending explicit messages to an alleged 17-year-old individual.