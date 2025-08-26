"It's a deep state conspiracy": Destiny goes off at Ethan Klein for calling him a "sexual deviant" and discussing his recent allegations

Controversial Kick streamer Steven &quot;Destiny&quot; has responded to H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein after the latter called him &quot;sexually deviant&quot; and discussed recent allegations, claiming that prominent content creators were speaking out against him as part of a &quot;deep state conspiracy.&quot;During a recent livestream, Destiny reacted to X user @Awk20000's post, which included a two-minute-19-second video, in which Ethan Klein voiced his intention of not making a video about the political commentator regarding the allegations of him engaging in inappropriate interaction with an alleged minor.He said:&quot;Our Destiny update video... which does anyone care? Like, bro, you did that s**t. Like, arguing the semantics of like, 'Actually, it's a hebophile, it means I just want to f**k teenagers, not children.' Like, is that really the conversation we're going to be having here with Destiny? 'Um, actually, I didn't have 60 gigs of child p**n, only one picture. I only actually had one video of child p**n. Um, actually, I don't know if you know this.' I don't feel like making it.&quot;Ethan Klein also referred to Steven as a &quot;sexually deviant creep,&quot; remarking:&quot;'Um, actually, this text message was from somebody else. I've only spoken inappropriately with other teenagers three or four times. Not this one in particular.' Bro, you're f**king cooked! You're a creep! You're a sexually deviant f**king creep, with a clear persistent pattern of trying to f**k, flirt with, s*xt with, fantasize about minors.&quot;In response to the 40-year-old podcaster, Destiny expressed his belief in &quot;some super controller,&quot; who made people like Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; and Ethan Klein &quot;hate him.&quot;He elaborated:&quot;Who is forcing you?! Who is the person who is forcing this guy to make videos about me? There's got to be, like, some super controller of all the people behind the scenes. I think he's connected to that guy, like, who's controlling Hasan? Who's controlling Ethan? Who's controlling everybody to hate me?! It's a deep state conspiracy! Also, yeah, history alert, Ethan is the product of an [unintelligible] relationship because his dad was 21 and his mom was 16 when they met.&quot;&quot;Don't accuse me of s**t that you have no idea about!&quot; - Destiny slams Ethan Klein for his recent commentsBefore Destiny made remarks about Ethan Klein's parents, he insisted that the latter should not accuse him of things that he had &quot;no idea about.&quot;The indefinitely banned Twitch streamer said:&quot;Who's having a conversation?! Don't accuse me of s**t that you have no idea about! How hard is that?! How hard is that? Like, I like how he's always like, 'Why do we even have to talk about this?' Like, bro, you're the one who's reading down my f**king Kiwi Farms thread on your f**king show! What the f**k!&quot;In other news, on August 23, 2025, Destiny took to X that his computer did not contain CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material) and that he &quot;only complied with his legal obligations for his court cases.&quot;