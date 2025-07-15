Vitaly would be deported from the Philippines after serving his criminal sentence, according to Legal Mindset

Lawyer and YouTuber Andrew "Legal Mindset" has claimed that controversial internet personality Vitaly Zdorovetskiy will be deported after serving his sentence in the Philippines. In his recent YouTube video titled Vitaly NOT Deported...Yet (Fast Facts), Legal Mindset responded to reports that the Russian-born personality was being deported from the Philippines.

Claiming that the permanently banned Kick streamer would eventually be deported at the end of his criminal sentence, Andrew said:

"Some minor channels and other places, information filtering to me about Vitaly being quote-unquote deported. But when I look at those videos, what they were really talking about was not that Vitaly was going to be deported now, but that at the end of his criminal sentence, at some point in the future, once he serves his time or gets whatever sentence the judge gives him, which may not come for another year or two years or however long."

Furthermore, Legal Mindset stated that the Philippines "will have to send" Zdorovetskiy somewhere after he serves his criminal sentence:

"So, once that sentence is given to him, then after that he serves the time in prison or however else and gets out, yes, then he will have to go somewhere. The Philippines will have to send him somewhere or allow him to send himself somewhere, perhaps to a third country. And that is eventually going to happen, but that might be one or two or three years down the road."

Legal Mindset says netizens shouldn't "fall for clickbait," as he claims Vitaly won't be deported from the Philippines "anytime soon"

The video continued with Legal Mindset urging the online community not to fall for "clickbait" about Vitaly's deportation from the Philippines, claiming that it will not happen "anytime soon."

He added:

"So, don't fall for the clickbait when people are saying, 'Oh, he's being deported!' No, no, no, no, no! Not anytime soon, from all the information we have right now. We have no information, as of today, to indicate that he would make any changes or there will be any changes to the current plan. And the current plan is, he's waiting for his trial, waiting for sentencing. Currently, we have unjust vexation charges against him. There may be more added, but he's got to wait for that, get the sentence, and then once the sentence is given out, serve that time."

Timestamp - 01:32

Vitaly made headlines on June 16, 2025, when his pictures from the Philippines surfaced online, reportedly during his transfer to the custody of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

