In Pictures: Vitaly reportedly transferred to custody of Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Philippines 

Controversial internet personality Vitaly Zdorovetskiy has reportedly been transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in the Philippines. For those out of the loop, Zdorovetskiy got arrested in the Philippines in April 2025 for harassing locals in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) during a livestream on Kick.

On April 8, 2025, the country's Interior Secretary, Juanito Victor "Jonvic" Remulla, disclosed that Vitaly had been charged with vandalism, unjust vexation, burglary, recording someone without their consent, and theft. Furthermore, Remulla stated that the streamer could face a minimum of five years per guilty verdict.

On June 16, 2025, the Filipino print media, The Philippine Star, shared four images of Vitaly, reporting that the 33-year-old had been transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology:

"JUST IN: The Bureau of Immigration (BI) confirmed that Russian national and controversial YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy has been transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP)."

According to ABS-CBN News, Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado stated that Zdorovetskiy will stay at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology "until the resolution of his court cases." Additionally, ABS-CBN News reported that Vitaly had requested a temporary release on bail. However, BI "emphasized that no such relief has been granted."

Netizens on X had a lot to say about the situation.

"He's starting to look a bit on the skinny side. Testosterone shots and protein shakes not part of the VIP service?" X user @nothanksfrankie wrote.

"not smiling so much anymore" X user @xpicy_sauce remarked.

"Steroid free, which is healthier. I almost didn’t recognize him." X user @alison_diane stated.

Vitaly could face up to 18 months in a Philippine prison

On June 4, 2025, YouTuber and lawyer Andrew "Legal Mindset" shared details about new developments in Vitaly's case in the Philippines. According to him, the former Kick streamer could face up to 18 months in prison.

Legal Mindset elaborated:

"His attorney also filed for a motion for bail. If found guilty, he may be facing a sentence of up to 18 months, a year and a half, in the Philippines. So, this is a very important turning point... So, the important thing to note here about Vitaly is that right now, he's got these three counts of unjust vexation."

Vitaly has yet to issue a statement from his side regarding the ongoing case against him in the Philippines.

