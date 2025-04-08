What are the charges against Vitaly in the Philippines? Controversial streamer could face five years in prison per guilty verdict

Controversial internet personality Vitaly Zdorovetskiy could face at least five years in prison per guilty verdict in the Philippines. On April 8, 2025, Philippine Interior Secretary Juanito Victor "Jonvic" Remulla spoke with ABS-CBN News and provided details about Vitaly's arrest in the country.

According to Jonvic Remulla, Vitaly is currently facing the following charges:

Vandalism

Unjust vexation

Burglary

Recording someone without their consent

Theft

Elaborating on these charges, Remulla said:

"Well, there was vandalism. There was unjust vexation. There was a burglary. There was video-camming someone without their consent and a host of other things. There was theft. He stole an electric van from a restaurant and tried to make a show of it. He stole a motorcycle from a patrolman of BGC (Bonifacio Global City). He had unjust vexation towards a trainer of a... a surfboard trainer in Boracay and made a fool of himself. He has, I think, 30 videos in the Philippines, all that making a fool of Filipinos."

ABS-CBN News later reported that five charges had been filed against the former YouTube prankster:

"Five cases have been filed against Russian vlogger Vitaly Zdorovetskiy for his about "30 videos making a fool of Filipinos," according to DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla."

Vitaly could be jailed for a minimum of five years per guilty verdict in the Philippines

Jonvic Remulla provided more information about Vitaly's situation in the Philippines, stating that the cases against him are bailable. However, if the country's Bureau of Immigration considers him an "undesirable alien," it has the authority to detain him:

"I think there are five cases filed. All of them are bailable. However, upon the views of the Bureau of Immigration, if he is an undesirable alien, then the Bureau of Immigration has the right to detain him in the process.

Furthermore, Remulla stated that the 33-year-old streamer could face a minimum of five years in prison per guilty verdict:

"He has no access to a cell phone. He has access to only a cell phone to contact family or an attorney. He is not allowed to vlog about anything which goes on inside the detention facility. He will live on the national stipend of three meals at 70 pesos a day. That's for all three meals. He will not get special treatment. He will live in a common cell with an air conditioner. And, I think, I think that hearing the civil trial... I don't think it's a civil criminal, maybe it's criminal, it will maybe last two to three years. And the minimum charge, I think, will be five years per guilty verdict."

As of this writing, Vitaly has not released a statement regarding his arrest in the Philippines.

