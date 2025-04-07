Vitaly to face criminal charges in the Philippines as Interior Secretary presents controversial streamer to media

Controversial streamer Vitaly Zdorovetskiy is set to face criminal charges in the Philippines. For those unaware, the Russian personality was arrested on April 2, 2025, and detained at the Camp Bagong Diwa facility in Bicutan, Taguig. The action was taken after Vitaly harassed locals in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) during a Kick livestream.

Following the 33-year-old's arrest, his official channel on the Stake-backed platform was suspended. Furthermore, Vitaly was also labeled an "undesirable foreign national" by the Filipino authorities.

On April 7, 2025, the Philippines' Interior Secretary, Juanito Victor "Jonvic" Remulla, presented the former YouTube prankster to the media for the first time since his arrest.

According to the Philippine News Agency's official X account, Zdorovetskiy will face criminal charges and be temporarily detained at the Bureau of Immigration facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City:

"LOOK: Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Monday (April 7, 2025) presents to the media Russian-American vlogger Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, who was arrested for allegedly harassing Filipinos as seen in viral videos. He would face criminal charges and would be temporarily detained at the Bureau of Immigration facility inside Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City."

Lawyer and YouTuber Andrew "Legal Mindset" has also commented on the matter, claiming that Vitaly will face "multiple criminal counts" for his actions in the Philippines. He also cited Jonvic Remulla, stating that the streamer will receive "no special treatment":

"Today Vitaly was dragged out in cuffs for a public press conference in the Philippines after his arrest on multiple criminal counts. This will absolutely disincentivize nuisance streamers. Huge W in fighting these criminals, other nations take note, Philippines did it right. Further officials stated, “ DILG Sec. Jonvic Remulla vows “no special treatment” for controversial Russian vlogger Vitaly Zdorovetskiy who he says will be detained at the BI detention facility in Taguig City for undesirability and a flight risk.”"

Vitaly seemingly applauds himself while Philippines' Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla shows a video of the streamer's controversial actions

On the same day (April 7, 2025), ABS-CBN News correspondent Jessie Cruzat (@jessiecruzat on X) posted a 31-second video from the press conference. In it, Vitaly appeared to be clapping for himself, while Jonvic Remulla showed a video of his contentious actions.

Jessie Cruzat wrote:

"WATCH: Arrested Russian-American vlogger Vitaly Zdorovetskiy appears to applaud himself while SILG Jonvic Remulla shows the press the vlogger's viral videos of allegedly harassing Filipinos."

This is not Vitaly's first arrest in a foreign country; in 2020, the content creator was detained by Egyptian authorities after attempting to climb the Pyramids of Giza.

