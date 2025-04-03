Vitaly's arrest record: Exploring all instances when streamer got arrested because of his contentious actions

YouTuber and Kick streamer Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, or simply "Vitaly," is known for his contentious antics online and in real life (IRL). His initial years of fame were spent on YouTube. These days, he's a full-time IRL streamer on Kick. His past and recent acts of knavery have garnered him legal trouble, including multiple arrests.

The streamer is currently trending online after he was arrested for harassing people in the Philippines (April 2025). This article will delve into all the instances when he was arrested.

Listing all the times Vitaly Zdorovetskiy was arrested

July 2012 - Boca Raton, Florida (Russian Hitman prank)

The first instance of YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy getting arrested happened back in June 2012 when he was just 20 years old. Vitaly was most notable for his prank videos. On one occasion in 2012, he dressed up as a "Russian Hitman." He then approached a man and implied that he was carrying a bomb.

After revealing the entire setup was a prank, the man was quite agitated and ended up calling the police. The YouTuber was arrested by the Boca Raton Police Department for charges related to bomb threats, which were later dropped.

June 2014 - Brazil (World Cup streaking incident)

Two years after his first arrest, the YouTuber once again faced legal trouble. In July 2014, during the FIFA World Cup final between Germany and Argentina, he ran onto the field in the second half of the match. Vitaly had the words "Natural Born Prankster" painted on his bare chest.

He also approached German player Benedikt Howedes and attempted to kiss him. According to YouTuber and Kick streamer Yousef "Fousey" (then known as FouseyTube), Vitaly was arrested by local police and had to pay a $100 bail.

January 2020 - Egypt (Climbing the Pyramids of Giza)

Vitaly was arrested twice in 2020. The first incident occurred in January when he filmed a video in Giza, where he climbed one of the pyramids. Climbing the pyramids is strictly prohibited and can lead to arrest. After descending, he was quickly apprehended by local police.

During a stream with Adin Ross, he jokingly explained how he hid the SD card by shoving it down his privates to save the vlog footage. The video is still available on his channel.

April 2020 - Miami Beach, Florida (Aggravated battery)

In April 2020, the YouTuber was arrested once again, this time for alleged battery on a woman in Miami Beach. The woman reported that she was punched multiple times in the face and chest, resulting in cuts and bruises.

During a podcast hosted by Roman Atwood, he revealed he was addicted to Psilocybin mushrooms at the time, which he claimed contributed to his violent actions. Reports suggested he had to pay a $7,500 bond to be released from custody.

April 2025 - Philippines (Harassment and disruptive behavior)

The Kick streamer latest arrest occurred yesterday (April 2, 2025). For context, he is currently in Pasay City, Philippines. He had been harassing locals in the city, with some clips of the incidents appearing on his IRL stream.

The broadcast that sparked the controversy appeared to have taken place on March 31, 2025. In the stream, he was seen threatening people as if to rob them and snatching a cap from a security guard and running away, among other antics.

As a result of his recent antics in the Philippines, his Kick channel was suspended. Reports also suggest that he may face deportation.

