Vitaly reportedly to serve jail time in the Philippines as Russia and USA refuse to accept him

Controversial internet personality Vitaly Zdorovetskiy will reportedly serve a prison sentence in the Philippines, as Russia and the United States of America have refused to accept him. On June 1, 2025, GMA Integrated News reported that the Philippines' Interior Secretary, Juanito Victor "Jonvic" Remulla, assured the public that the 33-year-old would serve his sentence.

In a statement released to GMA Integrated News, Remulla said that neither the permanently banned Kick streamer's home country, Russia, nor the country where he holds his green card, the United States, is accepting him:

"Our problem is that Russia is not accepting him, neither does the US where he is a green card holder. So we don’t know where to send him. I assure you that he will serve his sentence."

GMA Integrated News reported the following in an X post:

"Detained Russian vlogger Vitaly Zdorovetskiy will not be deported from the Philippines as Russia and the United States refused to accept him, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said on Sunday. Zdorovetskiy was nabbed by Philippine authorities in April for engaging in a series of law-breaking stunts, including videoing himself harassing Filipinos."

Vitaly is currently facing five charges in the Philippines, which could land him in jail for a minimum of five years per guilty verdict

On April 8, 2025, Jonvic Remulla issued a statement via ABS-CBN News regarding Vitaly's arrest in the Philippines. He disclosed that the streamer is currently facing five charges in the country, which include vandalism, unjust vexation, burglary, recording someone without their consent, and theft.

In addition, Remulla stated that Zdorovetskiy could face a minimum of five years in prison per guilty verdict. Claiming that the content creator would live on a national stipend of three meals at 70 pesos per day, the Philippines' Interior Secretary said:

"He will live on the national stipend of three meals at 70 pesos a day. That's for all three meals. He will not get special treatment. He will live in a common cell with an air conditioner. And, I think, I think that hearing the civil trial... I don't think it's a civil criminal, maybe it's criminal, it will maybe last two to three years. And the minimum charge, I think, will be five years per guilty verdict."

Vitaly is yet to make a statement about his situation in the Philippines.

