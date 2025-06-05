Vitaly could face up to 18 months in Philippines' prison as streamer may face more charges

Controversial streamer Vitaly Zdorovetskiy could face up to 18 months in prison in the Philippines, where he is currently facing criminal charges. On June 4, 2025, lawyer and YouTuber Andrew "Legal Mindset" reported new developments in Vitaly's legal case in the Philippines, stating that his attorney had filed a motion for bail.

Elaborating on a "very important turning point" in the Russian influencer's situation, Legal Mindset said:

"His attorney also filed for a motion for bail. If found guilty, he may be facing a sentence of up to 18 months, a year and a half, in the Philippines. So, this is a very important turning point, and I want to bring this up, and as always, I do have a PowerPoint here. So, the important thing to note here about Vitaly is that right now, he's got these three counts of unjust vexation. We talked about that. Those informations are supposed to be filed this week, sometime this week, maybe later this week, Thursday, Friday, we'll see."

According to Andrew, Vitaly could face one to three months in prison on the "low end":

"The estimate, once again on the low end, is one to three months behind bars, or up to 18 months."

Timestamp - 04:15

Legal Mindset explains how Vitaly could face more charges in the Philippines

At the five-minute mark of his YouTube video, Vitaly "Finds God" & Seeks Bail (FAST FACTS), Legal Mindset suggested that the permanently banned Kick streamer's alleged offenses in Boracay could soon come to light.

The lawyer then drew parallels between Vitaly's situation and Ramsey "Johnny Somali's" charges in South Korea, saying:

"Many people have been asking questions, 'Well, what about Boracay?' There are a lot of things that went down in Boracay, and what are we going to do about that? Well, it seems like those may be able to come in the future. And, in fact, we saw this in the Johnny Somali case, where they initially pursued one charge, just a very simple, easy to prove charge of obstruction of business, and they added on charges later."

Timestamp - 05:02

Legal Mindset continued:

"So, this may be how it works in the Vitaly case, where they initially are going to go with something very easy - unjust vexation - that is a layup in the Philippines. It's been described as one of the easiest and the most simple things to prove. So, they're starting with the simplest thing to prove, but that doesn't prevent them from adding more later."

In other news, Jonvic Remulla, the Philippine Interior Secretary, recently stated that neither Russia nor the United States will accept Vitaly.

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More