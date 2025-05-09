What are the reported charges against Johnny Somali in South Korea?

Controversial internet personality Ramsey Khalid Ismael, better known as "Johnny Somali," is reportedly facing six charges in South Korea. On May 8, 2025, lawyer and YouTuber Andrew "Legal Mindset" hosted a one-hour-nine-minute livestream, during which he discussed the topic.

Ad

At the 38-minute mark, Legal Mindset shared details about six charges the permanent Kick streamer is apparently facing in the country. Here's the list of the offenses that he has allegedly committed:

Obstruction of Business - Indictment: 11/11/2024

Violation of the Minor Offenses Act - Indictment: 12/04/2024

Violation of the Minor Offenses Act - Indictment: 02/05/2025

Obstruction of Business - Indictment: 02/26/2025

Violation of the Special Act on the Punishment, etc, of Sexual Crimes (Distribution of false video, etc.) - Indictment: 03/25/2025

Violation of the Special Act on the Punishment, etc, of Sexual Crimes (Distribution of false video, etc.) - Indictment: 04/29/2025

Ad

Trending

While claiming that these six charges are "factual information" and "100% accurate," Legal Mindset said:

"This is a factual list. If any clippers need to get factual information, this is what the facts are. This is 100% accurate. Okay? The six charges."

The six charges that the streamer is reportedly facing in South Korea (Image via Legal Mindset/YouTube)

Exploring what crimes Johnny Somali allegedly committed, as the streamer reportedly faces six charges in South Korea ahead of his upcoming trial

After listing the six charges that Johnny Somali is reportedly facing in South Korea, Legal Mindset went into detail about the alleged crimes committed by the content creator.

Ad

According to him, the first charge, "Obstruction of Business," was filed against the 24-year-old when he threw ramen at a 7-Eleven. The streamer was charged with the first "Violation of Minor Offenses Act" after carrying fish and harassing South Korean locals.

Johnny Somali's case was merged with a second violation of the same Minor Offenses Act when he supposedly caused disruption while traveling on a bus and the subway.

Claiming that the Parti content creator had pleaded guilty to all the first three charges, Legal Mindset said:

Ad

"He has plead guilty to that. So, one, two, and three - guilty."

For the fourth charge, "Obstruction of Business," Legal Mindset stated that the exact cause for the crime is unknown.

Ad

Timestamp - 00:38:03

The first violation of the Sexual Crimes Act, merged into his case on March 27, 2025, stemmed from Johnny Somali's deepfake controversy in South Korea.

Legal Mindset then stated that a second violation of the Sexual Crimes Act was added ahead of the Ethiopian-American personality's upcoming trial. He said:

"So now we have, again, another deepfake coming in right before the trial on the 8th of May."

Ad

As of this writing, Johnny Somali has not commented on the charges he's currently facing in South Korea.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More