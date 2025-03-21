Johnny Somali could face more charges in South Korea after stalking and sexually assaulting a female streamer, according to Legal Mindset

YouTuber Andrew "Legal Mindset" Esquire has claimed that Ramsey "Johnny Somali" Khalid Ismael may face more charges in South Korea as a result of the recent controversy. For context, on March 20, 2025, Johnny Somali hosted an IRL stream from Hongdae, Mapo District in Seoul. At 11 PM, the content creator went to a bar and interacted with Nana, a female Japanese streamer.

Things quickly took a turn when Ramsey began following Nana and used a vulgar Japanese term while conversing with her. He said:

"Remember when I told you nagadashi, nagadashi? You remember? You know Johnny Somali, right? Mr. Hiroshima Nagasaki, you know that, right?"

In response, Nana referred to Johnny Somali as a stalker and started running away from him. She later went to the police station and reported the 24-year-old streamer's actions.

Legal Mindset took to X on the same day to share his thoughts on the situation. According to him, Johnny Somali could face charges for obstructing a convenience store, disrupting business at a hookah bar, stalking, and sexually assaulting Nana.

Claiming that the indefinitely banned Kick streamer "broke at least" one of the laws, Legal Mindset wrote:

"Ramsey Khalid Ismael (Johnny Somali) decided to go live in Hongdae today (same district where he has an ACTIVE CASE) and it appears he broke AT LEAST the following laws: 1) Obstructing convenience store, blasting loud music & bothering staff. 2) Obstructing business at a hookah bar, breaking a soju bottle and scaring customers away. 3) Stalking other streamers (Slightly Homeless & Nana). 4) Sexual Assault against streamer "Nana" (touching her and calling her baby girl)"

Legal Mindset also planned on reviewing footage of Ramsey's interaction with Nana:

"I will update after reviewing more footage that a charge along the lines of "stalking" or "harassment" is most likely related to Nana (rather than SA). Regardless a serious issue for the court"

Legal Mindset believes Johnny Somali could get "locked up" until the trial is done following his recent actions

Legal Mindset's recent X post about Johnny Somali's actions has elicited responses from numerous netizens. X user @nobody_justme_1 asked if the South Korean police would "lock up" the streamer until his trial is concluded.

In response, Legal Mindset said:

"(X user @nobody_justme_1 writes, 'Can't they just lock him up until the trial is done? He's clearly going to keep breaking the law.') They may after this"

Another community member wondered whether Ramsey was "trying to get deported" from the country. Legal Mindset replied:

"He will absolutely be deported no matter what - the issue is how long he will be in jail first."

On March 20, 2025, streamer Nana stated that she "had to sue" Johnny Somali because he "kept following her" in her most recent X post.

