Johnny Somali accused of stalking and sexually harassing female streamer in South Korea

Ramsey Khalid Ismael, better known as "Johnny Somali," has once again found himself in hot water after he was accused of stalking and sexually harassing a female streamer. On March 20, 2025, several videos from his recent IRL stream from South Korea were posted on X.

In a one-minute-58-second video shared by X user @johnnysosmally, the controversial internet personality was seen following a Japanese content creator named Nana (@nanatty_7 on X).

@johnnysosmally wrote in the post:

"Creepy wacko Johnny Somali (Ramsey Khalid Ismael) stalks and sexually harasses Nana. Nana finally spoke with the police and went to the station to file a report. Slightly Homeless just stood there and didn't do a darn thing to 5-foot #johnnysomali at all. Figures..."

In the video, Johnny Somali conversed with Nana and used a vulgar Japanese term. He said:

"Remember when I told you nagadashi, nagadashi? You remember? You know Johnny Somali, right? Mr. Hiroshima Nagasaki, you know that, right?"

In response, Nana labeled him a "stalker." As she started running away, the indefinitely banned Kick streamer remarked:

"Stalker? Call the [unintelligible]. Call them! Go n***a, call them n****s, b**ch! I don't give a f**k! (Johnny Somali starts chasing Nana) F**king Nana! F**king Homeless (Kick streamer River "Slightly Homeless")! I'm on your left, b**ch!"

The video also showed Nana approaching the police and informing them that Johnny Somali was stalking her:

"Johnny Somali stalker. Johnny Somali stalking. Yeah."

Nana eventually posted an update on X, writing that she intended to sue the 24-year-old (Note: The following social media post was translated from Japanese to English using Google Translate).

"I didn’t want to but I had to sue Johnny Somali… No matter how many times I ran away he just kept following me 😿"

Legal Mindset elaborates on the laws Johnny Somali has possibly broken following his recent livestream in South Korea

Andrew "Legal Mindset," a YouTuber who has extensively covered Johnny Somali's latest court case, has commented on the streamer's recent actions. According to him, the content creator may face additional charges for playing loud music and bothering employees, obstructing business by scaring away customers, and allegedly stalking and sexually assaulting Nana in Hongdae.

Legal Mindset wrote:

"Ramsey Khalid Ismael (Johnny Somali) decided to go live in Hongdae today (same district where he has an ACTIVE CASE) and it appears he broke AT LEAST the following laws: 1) Obstructing convenience store, blasting loud music & bothering staff 2) Obstructing business at a hookah bar, breaking a soju bottle and scaring customers away 3) Stalking other streamers (Slightly Homeless & Nana) 4) Sexual Assault against streamer "Nana" (touching her and calling her baby girl)"

As of this writing, Johnny Somali has not commented on the recent situation.

