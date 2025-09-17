Candace Owens says Tyler Robinson's texts are “doctored,” challenges US government to release full chat of Charlie Kirk murder suspect

Candace Owens has now questioned the authenticity of the chat of Charlie Kirk’s murder suspect, Tyler Robinson, released by authorities on Tuesday. Turning Point USA's founder was shot and killed at Utah Valley University on September 10. A day later, Robinson was taken into custody and was indicted on September 16.

Ad

The Utah County officials also released the charging documents, which include the chats between Tyler Robinson and his roommate. According to documents, Robinson shared told his roommate about the shooting after the incident. He also discussed the rifle with which he allegedly killed the right-wing activist.

Candace Owens, who earlier raised many questions about Charlie Kirk's death, called the released chat "doctored" in her September 16 podcast episode. While questioning the timeline of the text exchange, Owens said:

Ad

Trending

"These messages are clearly doctored," is what I would say. They're doctored. Now they could decide why they're doing that... I find that to be unacceptable. Okay. Unacceptable. I want every single text message. I want timestamps."

Shadow of Ezra @ShadowofEzra Candace Owens flat-out says the text messages of Tyler Robinson released by the United States government are doctored and fake. She claims the messages were cherry-picked and placed strategically to push a specific narrative. Owens insists they should be released with

Ad

Earlier on Tuesday, conservative political commentator Matt Walsh also shared a post on X, saying he was "leaning strongly toward the theory" that the shared text message had been "scripted."

Matt Walsh @MattWalshBlog I am leaning very strongly towards the theory that this text exchange was scripted as a way to absolve the boyfriend. It’s almost exactly what Walter White did at the end of Breaking Bad. This feels like a strategy they cooked up from watching too much TV.

Ad

Candace Owens reacted to this post and wrote,

"Yes. Yes. And Yes, my friend... IT IS UNACCEPTABLE."

Candace Owens broke down Tyler Robinson's chats with his roommate

Ad

As per media reports, police took a photo of a note that Tyler Robinson allegedly left beneath the keyboard of his roommate. Candace Owens read aloud the text messages released by the government.

The charging document stated that on September 10, Robinson texted his roommate to read that note.

"I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it," the note read.

Ad

This prompted a conversation between Robinson and his roommate. After reading the note, the roommate responded with, "What? You're joking, right?. Robinson, in his reply, wrote,

"I'm still okay, my love, but am stuck in a orem for a little while longer yet. Shouldn't be long until I can come home, but I gotta grab my rifle still. To be honest I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you."

Ad

As per the charging documents, Robinson further stated that he had been planning the attack for "a bit over a week." In another message, Tyler Robinson said he was worried about what his father would do if he didn't bring back "Grandpa's rifle."

Candace Owens expressed her disbelief about this conversation and said,

"What? You're worried about explaining losing the rifle to your father? Not worried that you left the rifle, and therefore it's obviously going to be found out like the only thing that you left was the right, like the murder weapon. This is weird. This is very This chain is weird to me."

Ad

Further in the chat, the podcaster demanded the full timeline of the released messages. In another message, Tyler Robinson seemingly talked about the engravings on the bullet that authorities reported about earlier. Owens again questioned it and said,

"It's very strange to me. He then is even more explicit. Talk about trying to cover your tracks but then explicitly texting everything to your lover."

Ad

There were messages in the chat in which Tyler Robinson said that his dad was calling him at the time of texting. The podcaster raised eyebrows over it, further questioning the timeline of the text exchange.

"Okay. Well, the dad, this is interesting. When is this text chain taking place? Because we just heard that, you know, the dad, they figured it out the next day. They're making it sound like this all happened back-to-back. Is this happening over two days?" Owens questioned.

Ad

In the previous episode of her podcast, aired on September 10, Candace Owens alleged that billionaire Bill Ackman had threatened Charlie Kirk during an event in the Hamptons weeks before his death.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More