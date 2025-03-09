"He has not changed" - Brittany Cartwright recalls incident with Jax Taylor involving their son Cruz during latter's cocaine addiction

TV personality Brittany Cartwright recently spoke about her former husband Jax Taylor's cocaine addiction on her podcast When Reality Hits. In the podcast's Friday, March 7 episode, 36-year-old Cartwright candidly discussed the subject and said:

“No one wants Jax to be better more than I do, let’s be real. I tried and tried and tried for years to help this man get better and for us to be a happy family, I was deeply and madly in love with him, there’s no one that can ever deny that…”

According to Brittany Cartwright, she objected to the way Taylor presented the reasons behind his decision to return to treatment. She continued:

“This is horrible, he has not changed. He’s trying to act in public like he’s this mental health advocate and this and that and he’s so much better and he’s giving all these excuses and doing all these victim mentality things..”

Brittany Cartwright recalled an incident from November 2024 when she and Taylor were going to their son Cruz's doctor's appointment. She described Taylor as "losing it" when a different man's phone number appeared on the GPS screen. She further stated that Cruz was in the backseat of the car when Taylor allegedly tried to take her phone.

The interview came almost 1 year after the couple’s separation. As per People Magazine’s March 5 report, in August 2024, six months after declaring their separation, Cartwright formally filed for divorce from Taylor.

Brittany Cartwright further talked about Jax Taylor's addiction and their son

During the same podcast, while talking about Taylor’s addiction, Brittany Cartwright said:

“You know? My love was real… And I tried very, very hard to make sure that — especially after we had our son — that he was getting the help he needed.”

The 36-year-old Valley star further alleged during one instance, Taylor woke up in a "horrible mood" following a night of partying in November 2024 and started "making her cry" when they were driving to their son Cruz's doctor's appointment.

She said he was hungover from the previous night's drug use. According to Cartwright, Taylor insisted on going on a long car ride even though she had asked him not to.

Further describing how Taylor "lost it" shortly after that in front of Cruz, Brittany Cartwright said:

"Before a guy even texted my phone, he was already at my throat, already making me cry and I was in the car for at least 30 minutes at that point. We almost pulled over so I could get out and call an Uber and put me and Cruz in an Uber. Like, it was bad.”

She remembered him "grabbing" her phone, "reaching over," and shouting "the most despicable things" at her. Cruz sat in the backseat the entire time.

According to Brittany Cartwright, that was not the only factor, as Taylor was also inspired to become clean by the possibility of losing his job. She also expressed her displeasure that he allegedly lacked the will to control his addiction for her and their son.

This isn’t the first time Taylor’s addiction issue came into the limelight. Taylor, 45, admitted to presenter Alex Baskin during the March 4 episode of Bravo's Hot Mic podcast that he had struggled with "substance issues — primarily with cocaine" for the past 20 years.

He also said that he was "proud" to report that he has been sober for 83 days.

"People ask you, 'Do you have an alcohol problem too?' I don't necessarily think I have an alcohol problem but the two go hand in hand,” Taylor said. "I can't do cocaine without drinking. So I just gave up both."

Taylor continued by stating that he was only allowed to visit his son when Cartwright permitted it.

Meanwhile, after Cartwright’s interview, Taylor didn't address the allegations.

