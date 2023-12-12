"Probably the best thing on that podcast": Vivek Ramaswamy caught peeing on hot mic during live with Elon and Tate sparks hilarity

A video showing Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy caught peeing when he forgot to turn off his microphone during an X Spaces chat is going viral. The awkward moment occurred on Sunday, December 10, 2023, with over 2.3 million listeners tuned in, including SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, and Andrew Tate.

The X Spaces livestream was hosted by entrepreneur Mario Nawfal and took place just hours after Jones' X account was reinstated. Jones was banned for pushing the theory that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax.

At one point during the conversation, Vivek Ramaswamy excused himself. As the discussion progressed, a steady stream of water could be heard in the background, prompting Jones to comment:

"Someone's got their thing open peeing. Somebody's got their phone in the bathroom."

Mario then pointed out it was Vivek, who quickly proceeded to mute his mic. While Ramaswamy apologized, the panel played off the embarrassing moment as a joke with Musk remarking, "Well, I hope you feel better now," to which he replied, "I feel great, thank you."

Needless to say, internet users were left amused and were quick to respond with humorous reactions.

"Very professional": Netizens react to Vivek Ramaswamy's virtual faux pas

As the video of Vivek Ramaswamy's embarrassing moment on livestream went viral, internet users were quick to share some hilarious responses and humorous quips. Here are some responses seen under X user @Holden_Culotta's post on X about the same:

More about Vivek Ramaswamy

The 38-year-old GOP candidate is a Cincinnati, Ohio native and the founder of the pharma company Roivant Sciences. Before announcing his candidacy for the 2024 presidential elections, Vivek was a regular on Fox, known for his anti-woke conservative outlook.

Vivek is a Bachelor of Arts graduate in biology from Harvard University and has a Juris Doctor degree from Yale School of Law. In a New York Times interview from May 2023, he stated he had a net worth of $15 million.

The US presidential elections are scheduled to be held in November 2024.