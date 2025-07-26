  • home icon
  • “He checks all of the woke boxes” — Ben Shapiro reacts to Pedro Pascal being “extremely handsy” with Vanessa Kirby while promoting Fantastic Four

By Anuj Singh Kushwaha
Published Jul 26, 2025 13:26 GMT
The Fantastic Four: First Steps World Premiere - Source: Getty
Vanessa Kirby and Pedro Pascal attend The Fantastic Four: First Steps World Premiere at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, California on July 21, 2025. (Image via Getty)

Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby's recent public interactions during the promotional press tour for their new movie, The Fantastic Four, have stirred the internet. Netizens have called out Pascal for repeatedly touching Kirby during public appearances.

In one of the promotional tour videos shared by Marvel on X, Pedro Pascal can be spotted holding Kirby's arm with one hand while strapping his other hand around Kirby’s waist. People have been calling out the actor for this gesture in the video. People also dragged Pedro's anxiety claims in memes over the co-stars' interaction.

Political commentator and podcaster Ben Shapiro has now commented on the incident in his June 25 podcast episode. TV host Emily Austin joined Shapiro to comment on Pedro Pascal’s “handsy” moments. While reporting on the interaction, Shapiro called the actor's actions "super weird."

“Pedro Pascal, he checks all of the woke boxes. He says all of the right things about trans because his brother is a trans woman… He's been touring around with Vanessa Kirby in expectation of the premiere of The Fantastic Four movie. And the video is super weird of what Pedro Pascal does," Shapiro said.
Lately, in an interview with Men's Health, Pascal revealed his social anxiety and said interactions with others helped him to cope. Ben Shapiro, in his podcast, questioned the social anxiety claims of Pascal, and actors do not typically have this issue since it is a very social job.

He pointed out that Pascal and Vanessa Kirby are both "extremely handsy" with each other. Shapiro questioned how Pascal "got away" with this. Emily Austin also chimed in and called out Pedro. However, she also criticized Vanessa Kirby for these public interactions.

"She's a married woman to another man that's not Pedro... He's touching her belly, touching her neck, her chest, hugging her from behind on the carpet, rubbing her arm, caressing her. If the woman's allowing it to happen, I can't say he's getting away with anything because I've yet to see anyone shove the arm, move the arm," Austin added.
Pedro Pascal’s social anxiety in focus following his viral interaction with Vanessa Kirby

Pedro Pascal has talked about his anxiety issues in a recent interview with Men's Health. In the interview, The Last Of Us star shared his experience during the pandemic. In the interview, he revealed that talking to people helped him in coping with his anxiety.

"I notice, especially during this period of the summer of 2020, with the kind of isolation and how long my FaceTimes were, and my phone conversations, that I had started to make an effort to engage more, having previously lost that option in many ways," Pascal said.
This is not the first time Pascal has talked about his social anxiety. Earlier, during a red carpet event in 2023, Pascal was spotted pressing his hand onto his chest when he was posing with Bella Ramsey. When his co-star asked him why he was doing this, Pascal said,

“I do it, you know why? Because I put my anxiety right here.”

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, hit the theaters on July 25. The movie has finally brought the Fantastic Four into the MCU.

Edited by Bharath S
