"He raps like he's in therapy currently" — Jess Hilarious alleges Drake "lost business" over Kendrick Lamar's p*dophile allegations in Not Like Us 

Comedian Jess Hilarious claimed that Drake "lost business" due to the p*dophile allegations made by Kendrick Lamar in Not Like Us. She shared her thoughts during the March 29, 2025, episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast.

The next day, the official Club Shay Shay X account posted a clip from the episode, where the 33-year-old explained how the allegations deeply affected the God's Plan singer.

“Drake is a very emotional person. Kendrick is a very healed person. He raps like he's in therapy currently. He goes deep with things. He's rapping for ancestors and everything,” Jess Hilarious remarked.

During the discussion, host Shannon Sharpe asked for her thoughts on Drizzy suing Universal over what transpired between him and Kendrick Lamar regarding Not Like Us.

Jess responded by addressing the controversial nature of rap battles and their consequences. She stated that the rapper did have a valid argument when it came to "losing brand" deals over the accusations in Lamar's diss-track.

"You know, the p*dophile thing. And you saying that, you know, 'I like little girls' and s**t, you know what I mean? That surely could cost you some business—some money, sponsors, and endorsements," she stated.

However, she also called out the One Dance singer for suing Universal, pointing out that he had once benefited from their industry tactics. She questioned how some of his songs, like Toosie Slide, reached number one, implying that the same industry tricks that elevated him were now being challenged by him.

"He's stepping into something that he probably would regret later," Jess added.

She further emphasized how damaging Kendrick's accusations were because he didn't just call the other rapper a p*dophile in his song but also "threw a certified on it."

What happened between Drake and Kendrick Lamar?

Rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar once shared a long-standing professional relationship. However, their dynamic has shifted from early collaborations to an all-out lyrical war.

The tension began in April 2024 when the OVO founder fired the first shots with Push Ups, mocking Lamar’s stature and record label. He followed up with Taylor Made Freestyle, an A.I.-assisted diss featuring the voices of Tupac and Snoop Dogg, but later deleted it after legal threats.

Lamar struck back on April 30 with Euphoria, a six-minute track dissecting Drake’s credibility. In response, Drizzy dropped Family Matters on May 3, taking aim at Lamar’s personal life.

"You the Black messiah wifing up a mixed queen/ And hit vanilla cream to help out with your self-esteem/ On some Bobby sh—, I wanna know what Whitney need," Drizzy rapped.

Subsequently, Kendrick Lamar dropped Meet the Grahams, accusing Drake of having another child and battling personal demons. On May 4, Lamar released another diss track, Not Like Us, alleging Drizzy to be a "certified p*dophile."

"Say, Drake, I hear you like ’em young/ You better not ever go to cell block one...They tell me Chubbs the only one that get your hand-me-downs/ And party at the party, playin’ with his nose now...Certified Lover Boy? Certified p*dophiles," Lamar rapped.

Currently, Drake is reportedly taking a break from music to focus on his health, while Kendrick Lamar is preparing for a major world tour set to begin on April 19, 2025.

