"I don't believe it": Kjersti Flaa reacts to data analyst claiming 80% of pro-Baldoni tweets are "inorganic" amid his legal war against Blake Lively

Journalist Kjersti Flaa recently reacted to a data analyst claiming that a large chunk of pro-Baldoni tweets were "inorganic." In a report by The Guardian, published on May 6, 2025, Zhouhan Chen, founder of Information Tracer, reported that more than 80% of tweets supporting Justin Baldoni and slamming Blake Lively were most likely manufactured by bots.

Notably, Chen was also the data analyst who discovered bot-driven internet assistance during the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial.

On May 8, Kjersti Flaa took to her podcast Flaawsome Talk to express her disagreement with Chen's claims. Flaa recounted her experience with Blake Lively and stated,

"I don't believe it at all, because I saw what happened personally."

Kjersti Flaa's comments about the "inorganic" pro-Baldoni tweets explored

Kjersti Flaa quoted data analyst Zhouhan Chen's reports about how he reviewed the top 500 posts related to the lawsuit between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. According to The Guardian, Chen claimed that he noticed questionable trends such as recently made accounts, frequent posting, and activity that was limited to a specific subject.

Chen also stated hashtags like #BlakeLivelyIsALiar and #JusticeForJustinBaldoni seemed to mirror the online atmosphere witnessed during the Depp-Heard trial in 2022.

However, Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa disagreed with Chen's claims and questioned Blake's legal team as well.

"So, here's what I want to know. If Baldoni's team is able to do this, why cant Blake Lively's team do the same? Don't they have bots that can, you know, throw shade at Baldoni or put Blake Lively in a better light? Are they not doing it because they're so ethical?" she said.

Kjersti Flaa also talked about her own experience with the actress, referring to an interview she had with the Gossip Girl alum in 2016.

"I saw what happened to my interview and I saw how organically it grew and it was shared everywhere, and the amount of messages I received from people who had seen it. That was organic. That was real people," she said.

Flaa continued, claiming that Lively had filed a "sham lawsuit" in order to seize Justin's publicist's phone to obtain allegedly incriminating text messages shared between Baldoni and his publicists. She also demanded to see the evidence of the "inorganic" tweets.

"I mean, they were willing to file a sham lawsuit to get a fake subpoena to get hold of the cell phone of Jennifer Abel...why aren't they willing to use bots? It seems like Blake Lively is more successful than ever, according to all the media out there. Go and find those bot plantations and show us some evidence that 80% of the pro-Baldoni is fake," she said.

According to the BBC, the trial between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is scheduled for March 2026. As reported by People magazine on May 8, 2025, Lively's attorney, Mike Gottlieb, told the outlet that Lively would testify in her trial. He stated that "the ultimate moment for a plaintiff's story to be told is at trial."

