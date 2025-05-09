Kjersti Flaa claims her Wikipedia page was edited "50 to 100 times" daily & received arson threats for allegedly supporting Justin Baldoni 

Amid the controversial legal battle between actress Blake Lively and director Justin Baldoni, Norwegian entertainment journalist Kjersti Flaa has emerged at the center of it all, stating that she is an innocent bystander in the controversy.

In a YouTube video on May 8, 2025, Kjersti Flaa claimed that her Wikipedia page was attacked several times and was edited "50 to 100 times." She even alleged that she received anonymous arson threats based on the assumption that she is an ally of Justin Baldoni.

“I was contacted actually, by the person who created my original page, and we spoke a little bit. And the thing is, my page was edited up to 50 to 100 times every single day.”

To make matters worse, Flaa said she received a terrifying email from someone whose email ID read “Clear Frienda.” The message, which she posted in part to YouTube, warned her to stop disrupting Wikipedia, and if she didn’t, it added that she would find herself the victim of an arson attack.

Flaa noted that she had publicly complained about the interview experience with Lively, but was unsettled by the level of scrutiny and severity of the threats. She wondered whether Lively’s fans, who also rallied in her defense on the internet, had faced just as much backlash.

“I admit I've been talking about it a lot, though. But these things, I wonder if Blake Lively's supporters are receiving threats like this.”

A deeper look into Kjersti Flaa’s connection to the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal drama

Previously, Kjersti Flaa had released a video titled "The Blake Lively Interview That Made Me Want to Quit My Job" that went viral after It Ends With Us dropped in 2024.

According to USA Today, the video featured a resurfaced clip of a 2016 interview in which Flaa congratulated Lively, who was pregnant at the time, on her “little bump.” Lively responded with a sharp, “Congrats on your little bump,” a remark that Flaa said left her humiliated.

The backlash was further fueled by Lively’s emphasis on the more lighthearted aspects of a film that addressed domestic violence. According to Variety, Kjersti Flaa insisted that she was never part of an effort to damage Lively’s reputation and added that The New York Times had never approached her before, including her in its reporting.

“Considering that Lively's lawyers had access to thousands of pages of text messages and emails, it is hard to believe they were unaware that I had no involvement in the alleged smear campaign,” she told USA Today.

The New York Times, in its article, pointed out that Kjersti Flaa had previously shared content in support of Johnny Depp amid his legal drama with Amber Heard and used the hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp. This connection was noted because one of Baldoni’s PR advisers, Melissa Nathan, also reportedly worked for Depp.

