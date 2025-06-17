“I'm starting to see why people have a problem with her” — Internet reacts as Amanda Seales questions why people still love Barack and Michelle Obama

Comedian and podcaster Amanda Seales recently went viral after questioning why people still love Barack and Michelle Obama. In a clip circulating on social media, later shared by the Instagram account @livebitez on Monday, June 16, 2025, Seales pointed out that the former president shouldn't be above critique, especially of his policies.

In the clip, Seales brought up musician Questlove's recent post calling out people for nitpicking Obama. She explained that while the former president was a great orator and an inspiration, she claimed he just "inspired" people to be part of "establishments." She pointed out that he never spoke about "reparations" or "police protection."

The comedian even questioned what he did for the African-American community. Referencing Obama, Amanda asserted politics should not be rooted in "identity," adding that "representation" did not mean someone did good for the said community.

Needless to say, Amanda Seales's clip garnered both outrage and praise. One user commented:

"Damn I'm starting to see why people have a problem with her."

Some agreed with the comedian, criticizing Obama's policies.

Others defended the former president, noting that despite his policies, he faced opposition from Congress and the Senate. Some pointed out that he was the president of the country, not just one community.

Many remarked that there were more pressing problems than discussing a former president.

Others criticized the comedian.

"Obama built the cages at the border"—Amanda Seales about the recent ICE raids and protests

This is not the first time Amanda Seales has criticized the Democrats and former President Obama. Earlier this week, she shared a post pointing out that it was the said party that defended the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

For context, several protests have taken place across the country against President Donald Trump's mass deportation of immigrants. Since he returned to office, ICE officials have undertaken raids across cities like Atlanta, Los Angeles, Boston, New York, and several others to detain illegal immigrants. These raids were carried out even in schools.

However, news outlets like ABC News 7 reported that alongside undocumented residents, several citizens, including veterans, have been detained without a warrant.

In an Instagram post, Amanda Seales shared a screenshot of a post by Linda Sarsour, claiming that under the Democratic administration, many called for ICE to be abolished. But they were called "radicals" as the administration expanded funding for ICE. She claimed:

"We did not forget. The Democratic leadership is also to blame for this horror show we are witnessing that's tearing out communities apart."

Seales captioned the post:

"Obama built the cages at the border."

Ahead of the 2024 elections, the comedian alleged that she had once told then-presidential candidate Kamala Harris that her messaging was "disingenuous." In July 2024, a video of Seales discussing Harris went viral, according to Vibe. In the clip, Seales criticized politicians for "stat(ing) things" instead of "do(ing) things."

Recalling a meeting with the former VP, who had "summoned" her, the comedian explained:

"I told her straight up, 'You talk out two sides of your neck, and we don’t know what you’re talking about.' I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s Kamala Harris who is trying to shut me the f**k up."

When Harris pointed out she was being "too critical," the 43-year-old fired back that it was her job as a voter to be critical. She continued to state that if Harris were not "loud (and) bold," people would never know "where (she was) coming from."

It is worth noting that Seales has also called out Donald Trump and criticized his policies, especially the mass deportation of illegal immigrants. She claimed the current administration changed the "definition" of the term to create "illegal immigrants."

Obama has not publicly reacted to Amanda Seales' comments.

