“I’m very suspicious” - Andy Signore suggests that juror George from Diddy’s trial might have lied in his CNN interview 

Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial verdict came on July 2, 2025, in which the rapper was acquitted of the two most serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. On July 4, 2025, alternate juror George appeared in an interview with CNN. The post-verdict interview has been creating headlines, with podcaster Andy Signore commenting on this interview in his July 9 podcast episode.

Signore reacted to the reports from Inner City Press that alleged that the alternate juror "lied" about his involvement with law enforcement as he worked with UNOCT.

"I'm very suspicious about this juror. I always was. I will remain so," Andy Signore said.

Signore referenced the July 8 report from the Inter City Press in his podcast.

"When the UN official, to get on the jury, said over two days in May that the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, where he works, never engages with US law enforcement, Inner City Press reported publicly that this was false. The UN official, it seemed clear, wanted to badly to get on this jury," he read.

Signore reported that Matthew, the person behind Inter City Press, has been actively seeking a response from UN representatives to verify whether the juror was telling the truth. In one of its posts, Inter City Press shared a clip of the juror saying, "Unanimously, we all said," followed by a portion of the judge’s instructions stating that jurors were not allowed to speak to each other.

Andy Signore raised eyebrows at this.

"This was said all the time. Do not speak to each other about the case. Do not speak with each other about the case. Not until deliberation, which this guy wasn't a part of. He was an alternate. He didn't make it to the deliberation. So, how can he say we all unanimously thought?" he remarked.

The alternate juror said in the interview that he believed in Cassie Ventura's testimony. To this, Andy Signore reacted and questioned if the juror actually believed Cassie.

"He believes Cassie...But you didn't think it was ST You didn't think it was RICO. It was consensual. So, did you believe her or not? because she said it wasn't always consensual," Signore said.

What did the Diddy's trial alternate juror say in the CNN interview?

CNN host Laura Coates interviewed alternate juror George, who was part of Diddy's trial. Although he was not part of the deliberation, he said he agreed with the final verdict. Coates asked the alternate juror if he would have acquitted Diddy of RICO.

"I think reading all my notes and looking back at the evidence, I probably would have reached the same conclusion as the other jurors," he replied.

The juror explained the reasoning behind it and added that it was difficult to find Diddy guilty of RICO beyond a reasonable doubt.

"We were asked, and the judge had instructed us that we have to find, you know, we have to find him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. And I think there was always a little bit of doubt in people," he added.

When Coates asked the juror what the doubt was, the juror responded that some witnesses and listening to the defense case were the reasons behind the verdict.

The juror was a member of the 18-juror panel formed for the Diddy trial. Out of all of them, 12 jurors served as main jurors while six were alternates.

Diddy now faces charges on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. On July 8, the judge announced October 3 as the sentencing date.

