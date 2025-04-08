"I have never heard Wendy talk like that in my life" — Charlamagne Tha God recalls Wendy Williams telling him her current situation is due to "karma"

American radio host Charlamagne Tha God appeared on The Mel Robbins Podcast on April 7, 2025. In the episode, the radio host reflected on a recent conversation with Wendy Williams, during which Wendy opened up about her ongoing health struggles and expressed her belief that her suffering is tied to "karma."

During the podcast, Charlamagne Tha God and Mel discussed several key themes from his book Get Honest or Die Lying: Why Small Talk Sucks. One of the key takeaways from the book was about people who act out for attention—often at the expense of others—and how that behavior eventually takes a toll on them.

This idea ultimately led Charlamagne to reflect on television personality Wendy Williams and a comment she made that had a "profound impact" on him.

Charlamagne recalled a recent conversation with Wendy, during which they discussed her early career as a radio host and what her future might look like amid her ongoing medical issues. He said:

"She said, "You know, I think, I might be in this situation because of how I used to talk about people."

Charlamagne appeared seemingly surprised by her statement and remarked:

"I've never heard Wendy talk like that in my life."

Charlamagne Tha God shares his dislike for small talk, relating to Wendy Williams's perspective

Elsewhere in the podcast, Charlamagne shared his disdain for "small talk" while discussing another chapter from his book Get Honest or Die Lying: Why Small Talk Sucks. He expressed frustration with small talk, explaining that it keeps people from being direct and often leads to pointless conversations.

"You just come to me with whatever it is, I don't want the appetizer; I didn't order the appetizer. I want the straight entree. I don't need to be warmed up, especially when you know what you want to talk about, it's just Bullsh*t and we know it is a waste of time," Charlamagne Tha God said.

Charlamagne Tha God and Mel Robbins at The Mel Robbins Podcast (Image via YouTube/@MelRobbins)

They also discussed Chapter 28, True Intentions, from the book, where Charlamagne outlined that the key to avoiding small talk is focusing on intentions and goals.

"That's literally the opposite of small talk. It's about understanding the intention of your conversation and the goal you're trying to reach", Charlamagne Tha God continued.

He went on to recall his first encounter with Wendy Williams in Columbia, South Carolina, when he walked into the studio to share his work with her.

Charlamagne recalled that Wendy skipped the small talk and got straight to the point, which, in his words, helped him get on the "right path" and "forged" his relationship with her.

"I got mixtapes and I got parody songs I want her to hear and I'm like "Yo I got these mixtapes and parody songs, I want you to hear" and Wendy goes "Yo take that mixtape Sh*t to my MF****g husband." Literally just like that, no small talk no beating around the bush," Charlamagne added.

In 2023, Wendy's medical team announced that she had been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, as reported by ABC News.

Episodes of The Robbins Podcast are available on YouTube, Apple Podcast, Spotify, and Amazon Music.

