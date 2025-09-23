  • home icon
  • Podcasts
  • "Isn’t comforting at all!": Perez Hilton reacts after Jimmy Kimmel's cousin warns about more "bombshells" following reinstatement of late-night show

"Isn’t comforting at all!": Perez Hilton reacts after Jimmy Kimmel's cousin warns about more "bombshells" following reinstatement of late-night show

By Anuj Singh Kushwaha
Modified Sep 23, 2025 16:59 GMT
Jimmy Kimmel and Perez Hilton (Image via Getty)
Jimmy Kimmel and Perez Hilton (Image via Getty)

Pop culture commentator Perez Hilton reacted to Sal Iacono's recent comments on the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Last Wednesday, ABC pulled the show off the air indefinitely after Kimmel allegedly made controversial remarks about the suspect in Charlie Kirk’s shooting. However, on September 22, Disney announced that the show would be returning on Tuesday.

Ad

Before Disney’s announcement, Jimmy Kimmel’s cousin, Sal Iacono, hinted at upcoming "bombshells" when asked about the show’s suspension on Monday’s episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast. Podcaster Perez Hilton blogged on the comments made by Sal Iacono, who also plays "Cousin Sal" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

On the podcast, when the host asked Iacono about the week ahead following the suspension, he replied,

"I wish I could say anything. There are a couple of bombshells still there."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Hilton shared his reaction to Sal Iacono’s conversation in his blog and wrote,

"Uh, Cousin Sal, this isn’t comforting at all!"

In his September 22 blog, the celebrity influencer noted that Disney had lifted the suspension. However, after listening to Sal Iacono’s interview, aired before the network's announcement, Perez Hilton suspected that unexpected developments might follow. The blogger questioned what Sal was referring to when he said "a couple of bombshells."

Ad
Ad

During his interview, Sal Iacono said that he couldn't "really say anything" on the situation. Referring to Iacono's words, Perez Hilton raised questions and wrote,

"Did he just mean, like, he couldn’t talk about it because legally he probably signed an NDA? Or was he alluding to something far worse?? We know the staff is already on edge, so this kind of comment is wild… If we were conspiracy theorists, we’d be going crazy over that line!"
Ad

However, the celebrity blogger concluded that there was likely nothing “unusual” in Iacono’s comment, as Disney had already lifted the suspension by then.

Disney issued a statement on reinstating Jimmy Kimmel’s show

Ad

A week after Disney subsidiary ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the entertainment company announced that the show would make a comeback on Tuesday and issued a statement in this regard, which read,

"Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday."
Ad

A September 23 report by Reuters, citing sources, stated that the suspension was lifted after Disney CEO Bob Iger and Disney Entertainment Co-Chair Dana Walden discussed the situation with Jimmy Kimmel over the weekend.

The late-night host allegedly linked Charlie Kirk's murder suspect to President Trump's "MAGA" during his September 15 episode. The move drew widespread criticism online, and on September 17, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr weighed in, calling for action against the late-night host.

Ad

Carr allegedly threatened the network with consequences during his appearance on Benny Johnson's podcast. Soon after, ABC announced the suspension of the show.

In the aftermath of the suspension, numerous Hollywood personalities voiced support for Jimmy Kimmel, and many online users called for a boycott of Disney.

Also read: "Did they re-sign-up today?": Zack Peter seemingly trolls fans who claimed to cancel Disney+ subscription after cancellation of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

About the author
Anuj Singh Kushwaha

Anuj Singh Kushwaha

Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.

In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.

A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.

Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick.

Know More
Edited by Anuj Singh Kushwaha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications