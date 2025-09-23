"Isn’t comforting at all!": Perez Hilton reacts after Jimmy Kimmel's cousin warns about more "bombshells" following reinstatement of late-night show

Pop culture commentator Perez Hilton reacted to Sal Iacono's recent comments on the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Last Wednesday, ABC pulled the show off the air indefinitely after Kimmel allegedly made controversial remarks about the suspect in Charlie Kirk’s shooting. However, on September 22, Disney announced that the show would be returning on Tuesday.Before Disney’s announcement, Jimmy Kimmel’s cousin, Sal Iacono, hinted at upcoming &quot;bombshells&quot; when asked about the show’s suspension on Monday’s episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast. Podcaster Perez Hilton blogged on the comments made by Sal Iacono, who also plays &quot;Cousin Sal&quot; on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. On the podcast, when the host asked Iacono about the week ahead following the suspension, he replied,&quot;I wish I could say anything. There are a couple of bombshells still there.&quot;Hilton shared his reaction to Sal Iacono’s conversation in his blog and wrote,&quot;Uh, Cousin Sal, this isn’t comforting at all!&quot;In his September 22 blog, the celebrity influencer noted that Disney had lifted the suspension. However, after listening to Sal Iacono’s interview, aired before the network's announcement, Perez Hilton suspected that unexpected developments might follow. The blogger questioned what Sal was referring to when he said &quot;a couple of bombshells.&quot;Perez Hilton @PerezHiltonLINKJimmy Kimmel will be back on the air Tuesday night! 🔗During his interview, Sal Iacono said that he couldn't &quot;really say anything&quot; on the situation. Referring to Iacono's words, Perez Hilton raised questions and wrote,&quot;Did he just mean, like, he couldn’t talk about it because legally he probably signed an NDA? Or was he alluding to something far worse?? We know the staff is already on edge, so this kind of comment is wild… If we were conspiracy theorists, we’d be going crazy over that line!&quot;However, the celebrity blogger concluded that there was likely nothing “unusual” in Iacono’s comment, as Disney had already lifted the suspension by then.Disney issued a statement on reinstating Jimmy Kimmel’s showA week after Disney subsidiary ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the entertainment company announced that the show would make a comeback on Tuesday and issued a statement in this regard, which read,&quot;Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.&quot;A September 23 report by Reuters, citing sources, stated that the suspension was lifted after Disney CEO Bob Iger and Disney Entertainment Co-Chair Dana Walden discussed the situation with Jimmy Kimmel over the weekend.The late-night host allegedly linked Charlie Kirk's murder suspect to President Trump's &quot;MAGA&quot; during his September 15 episode. The move drew widespread criticism online, and on September 17, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr weighed in, calling for action against the late-night host.Carr allegedly threatened the network with consequences during his appearance on Benny Johnson's podcast. Soon after, ABC announced the suspension of the show.In the aftermath of the suspension, numerous Hollywood personalities voiced support for Jimmy Kimmel, and many online users called for a boycott of Disney.Also read: &quot;Did they re-sign-up today?&quot;: Zack Peter seemingly trolls fans who claimed to cancel Disney+ subscription after cancellation of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'