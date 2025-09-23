"Did they re-sign-up today?": Zack Peter seemingly trolls fans who claimed to cancel Disney+ subscription after cancellation of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

American comedian and podcast host Zack Peter recently shared his reaction after Disney confirmed the return of Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show. According to the BBC, the American television host will bring back his Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC’s broadcast network after the show was suspended “indefinitely.”On Monday, September 22, 2025, Disney, which owns the US broadcast network ABC, said in a statement:“We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”After Disney confirmed the return of Jimmy, Zack Peter took to his official X account and seemingly trolled fans who claimed to cancel their Disney+ subscription. In an X post shared on September 22, 2025, the media personality quipped:“So everyone that cancelled their Disney+ subscription yesterday in honor of Kimmel, did they re-sign-up today?”Zack Peter @justplainzackLINKSo everyone that cancelled their Disney+ subscription yesterday in honor of Kimmel, did they re-sign-up today? 🤣Meanwhile, the network’s decision to bring back Kimmel’s talk show came nearly a week after it faced suspension after the 57-year-old reportedly made remarks relating to the death of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk. According to CNBC, ABC Network also announced its decision to pull Jimmy Kimmel Live! after the host linked the alleged killer of conservative activist Charlie Kirk to US President Donald Trump’s MAGA movement. Notably, in the statement, Disney also explained the cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel Live! “Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive,” the entertainment conglomerate said.Meanwhile, the BBC reports that, as per the show’s website, Anyone But You actor Glen Powell will be Jimmy Kimmel’s guest on the Tuesday episode.Jimmy Kimmel receives support amid his show’s cancellationLast week, ABC cancelled Jimmy Kimmel Live! after allegedly receiving threats from the federal TV regulator to revoke its broadcast licence. This decision reportedly sparked nationwide debates over free speech among celebrities and fans alike.According to USA Today, netizens took to social media and called for a boycott of Disney streaming services. Supporters of Kimmel also reportedly shared pictures of their cancellation receipts with the hashtags #CancelDisney and #CancelDisneyPlus. Besides receiving support from fans, hundreds of celebrities also reportedly signed on to a letter backing Kimmel. According to the BBC, celebrities including Meryl Streep, Jennifer Aniston, and Robert DeNiro called the show’s suspension a “dark moment for freedom of speech in our nation.”For the unversed, the row started after Jimmy made comments about the 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, the man who was charged with killing Charlie Kirk. During his opening monologue on September 15, the TV host said:“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”Meanwhile, not all of ABC’s affiliated stations will be airing Kimmel’s comeback show. A spokesperson for Sinclair, one of the US’s biggest owners of local TV stations, confirmed its ABC affiliates will preempt the show “beginning Tuesday night. “Discussions with ABC are ongoing as we evaluate the show’s potential return,” said a Sinclair spokesperson.Jimmy Kimmel has reportedly been hosting the late-night programme since 2003. The 57-year-old TV host and comedian has also hosted four Oscars ceremonies.