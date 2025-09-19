Candace Owens releases unseen photo of Charlie Kirk assassination suspect Tyler Robinson: Shocking details explored

Candace Owens released and analyzed an unseen photo of Tyler Robinson, the man suspected of assassinating conservative figure Charlie Kirk. She presented the image during the September 19, 2025 episode of her Candace podcast, claiming that the photograph had not been officially released by federal authorities but had instead surfaced through local sources.

Owens explained that the photo reached her after circulating widely in the town where the incident took place. Detailing how it came to her attention, she remarked:

“Something made its way around the entire town and into my tips line repeatedly. It is a very clear image of Tyler Robinson allegedly taken. I’ll say allegedly for safety here, but it’s looking right according to my timeline. Allegedly taken at 6:38 p.m. at a nearby Dairy Queen.”

Before revealing the image, Owens criticized what she described as the federal government’s tight control over evidence.

She argued that the feds often “sweep through everything” and collect “all of the footage” to ensure “no one can question the narrative.” While acknowledging that authorities had gathered surveillance material, she emphasized that this photograph appeared to have surfaced independently from within the community.

Explaining how such images often spread locally, Owens noted that when “people realize they have anything” or when they attempt to “reach out to the feds,” they sometimes share material with friends, which in turn allows it to circulate rapidly. That, she said, was how this unseen photo of Tyler Robinson came to light.

What else did Candace Owens say about Charlie Kirk’s murder suspect, Tyler Robinson’s unseen photo?

Candace Owens (Image via Getty Images)

During the aforementioned podcast episode, Candace Owens weighed in on the unseen photo of Charlie Kirk’s suspected killer , Tyler Robinson and pointed out several inconsistencies that, in her words, showed that “a lot" was "wrong" with the picture.

According to the BBC, Charlie Kirk was shot around 12:20 p.m. while answering a question on gun violence at a public event. The new image of Robinson, however, was allegedly taken more than six hours later, at 6:38 p.m., inside a Dairy Queen.

Owens highlighted the troubling gap in time and suggested that Robinson had taken “great pains” to alter his appearance after the shooting. Yet she argued that his attempt at disguise was only partial and left him recognizable.

For context, a September 15 New York Post report detailed that as per released surveillance footage Tyler Robinson was seen patrolling a residential street near Utah Valley University (UVU) just hours before the shooting. At that time, he was dressed in a maroon T-shirt and gray shorts.

Later, when images of the suspected gunman of Charlie Kirk were released, the man was shown wearing a black T-shirt.

However, the Dairy Queen image, allegedly taken hours after the shooting, showed Tyler Robinson back in the maroon shirt. Owens used this to argue that Charlie Kirk's suspected killer had only partially changed his appearance.

“You just shot someone. You have gone through great pains to hide your face, to change your outfit. But wait, you didn’t fully change your outfit, did you? I’m looking at this photo and, uh, you’re wearing jeans and you’re wearing the maroon shirt. Now we have a 50/50 combo of the outfit,” Candace Owens remarked..

Political Activist Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At Utah Valley University (Image via Getty Images)

The podcaster also scrutinized the demeanor of Charlie Kirk’s murder suspect, Tyler Robinson, focusing on the unseen photograph allegedly taken at a Dairy Queen just hours after the shooting.

Owens observed that Robinson’s expression and body language in the image appeared inconsistent with the actions of someone who had just committed murder. She noted that he was not only “showing [his] eyes” openly but also seemed unusually composed and unbothered. To Owens, this calmness was striking and deeply suspicious.

Explaining her concern, she remarked that Robinson’s ability to casually sit down for a meal so soon after the killing suggested either extraordinary detachment or something more troubling.

“Wow, you must have quite the stomach. You don’t have a record. Next thing you know, you shoot someone and you’re like, I’m just going to go have a meal. You don’t seem to be too shaken or too upset,” Candace Owens said.

Owens further suggested that Robinson’s composure in the Dairy Queen photograph indicated something beyond ordinary calmness. She argued that the suspect did not look anxious or fearful but rather “content,” implying that, if genuine, such demeanor pointed to a “full-blown psychopath.”

“He’s got to be a full-blown psychopath wearing half of what the feds told us he was wearing in the morning and half of what the feds told us that he was wearing during the shooting,” Candace Owens added.

Shifting focus to his outfit, Candace Owens referenced the record of text messages exchanged between Robinson and his roommate on the day of the shooting. According to a BBC report, Charlie Kirk’s murder suspect had texted his roommate that he had “changed outfits” after the incident. Owens questioned why he phrased it that way, rather than simply say he had changed his t-shirt.

Charlie Kirk (Image via Getty Images)

She further remarked that Tyler Robinson’s “outfit” had always “been problematic,” noting that it “never made any sense” to suggest he wore khaki shorts and a maroon shirt onto campus and then “decided to completely change hours later” for the shooting.

Owens argued that a quick shirt swap “would make much more sense,” particularly since images of the suspect released by authorities during the manhunt showed him in a black t-shirt.

She then raised a broader question: if Tyler Robinson did change clothes, why did he need to leave campus to do so, and why was there no surveillance footage of him at either location?

Candace Owens also pointed out that the Dairy Queen where Robinson’s photo was taken was only a “17-minute drive” from the campus. Based on this short distance, she argued that “there should be a lot of footage” capturing Robinson and his Dodge Challenger “driving back and forth.”

She also questioned if authorities had properly addressed claims that Robinson’s clothing from the time of the shooting had been discarded near the Dairy Queen.

“We have not gotten anything from the feds about where the clothing was dropped off, where he changed, nothing. My question then is what is going on?” Candace Owens asked.

Candace Owens also reiterated her broader suspicion that Charlie Kirk’s suspected killer, Tyler Robinson might not have acted alone. Unless the suspect was an unusually “cold-blooded killer,” she told her audience, the details surrounding the Dairy Queen sighting and the clothing discrepancies suggested the possible involvement of more than one person.

Currently, Candace Owens is busy with her eponymous podcast, Candace where she weighs in on trending news and cultural debates.

Charlie Kirk, a close ally of Donald Trump, was shot dead on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University while addressing an audience on gun violence. The shooting occurred around 12:20 p.m., and the investigation into his murder is still ongoing.

His suspected killer, the 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, is currently being held without bail at Utah County Jail. He made a brief virtual court appearance on September 16 to face charges, with his next hearing scheduled for September 29.

