What did Jimmy Kimmel say about Charlie Kirk's assassination? Matt Walsh calls him "disgusting scumbag" & urges network to fire him

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh sharply criticized late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, following Kimmel's controversial remarks about the assassination of Charlie Kirk. In a post on X dated September 18, 2025, Walsh accused Kimmel of spreading falsehoods and exploiting the tragedy to attack Kirk’s allies.

“Jimmy Kimmel lied about Charlie’s assassination and used the opportunity to defame Charlie’s own friends and allies…Kimmel, you disgusting scumbag,” Matt Walsh wrote.

Matt Walsh @MattWalshBlog Jimmy Kimmel lied about Charlie’s assassination and used the opportunity to defame Charlie’s own friends and allies. He deserves to be fired for it. These are the repercussions that conservatives have been experiencing for years for infractions not nearly as egregious. Good

For context, during the September 16, 2025 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the show host made certain remarks about Charlie Kirk’s death that prompted even the head of the top U.S. communications regulator to threaten Disney with consequences.

In his monologue, Kimmel speculated that Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, might have been a pro-Trump Republican and accused conservatives of twisting the narrative.

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said.

Following those comments, on Wednesday, September 17, Walt Disney-owned ABC announced it was pulling Jimmy Kimmel Live off the air.

Referring to Kimmel’s remarks and the fallout, Walsh argued in his X post that Kimmel deserved to be fired. He added that conservatives had long been punished for far less and insisted that Kimmel should be held to the same standard.

“He deserves to be fired for it. These are the repercussions that conservatives have been experiencing for years for infractions not nearly as egregious…Good riddance,” Walsh wrote.

Fallout from Jimmy Kimmel’s remarks about Charlie Kirk's assassination

Jimmy Kimmel (Image via Getty Images)

The fallout from Jimmy Kimmel’s controversial remarks about the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk escalated quickly this week, drawing the attention of federal regulators and leading to his late-night show being pulled from the air.

Brendan Carr, the Trump-appointed chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), strongly condemned Kimmel’s comments in a September 17 interview with right-wing YouTuber Benny Johnson.

Carr described the comedian’s remarks as the “sickest conduct possible” and suggested that Kimmel was fueling misleading narratives about Kirk’s death.

“In some quarters, there’s a very concerted effort to try to lie to the American people… in what appears to be an action by Jimmy Kimmel to play into that narrative that this was somehow a MAGA or Republican motivated person,” he said.

Carr also warned that failure to address such incidents by broadcasters would leave the FCC with no choice but to intervene and do things the "hard way" where the FCC would have "additional work." He also hinted that ABC’s parent company, Disney, should consider disciplinary measures, noting there was “a path forward for suspension.”

The backlash against Kimmel soon extended beyond the regulator.

Following Carr’s warning, Nexstar Media Group, one of the largest U.S. owners of local television stations, announced it would indefinitely preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! across its 28 ABC affiliates. ABC, owned by Walt Disney, later confirmed that the show would be “preempted indefinitely.”

In the wake of Nexstar’s decision, Carr praised Nexstar’s swift action, framing it as an important stand for public accountability.

“I want to thank Nexstar for doing the right thing. Local broadcasters have an obligation to serve the public interest… I hope that other broadcasters follow Nexstar’s lead,” he said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

However, the decision to pull Jimmy Kimmel’s show off over Charlie Kirk comments drew sharp criticism from Democrats, who accused the FCC of overreach.

As per The Guardian, Senator Ed Markey described the episode as a dangerous assault on press freedoms, arguing that:

“The FCC chair threatens ABC and Disney over Kimmel’s comments. Hours later, he’s off air. It’s dangerous and unconstitutional. The message to every media company is clear: Adopt the MAGA line or the Federal Censorship Commission will come after you.”

Additionally, Kimmel’s suspension came amidst a broader wave of firings and suspensions of public figures, including journalists, academics, and medical professionals, over comments relating to Kirk’s killing.

So far, Jimmy Kimmel has not issued any official statement regarding the cancellation of his show.

Meanwhile, the investigation into Charlie Kirk’s murder, which took place on September 10, is still ongoing.

On September 16, the main suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, appeared remotely in a Utah courtroom. He is currently being held without bail at the Utah County Jail and faces seven charges, including aggravated murder and witness tampering.

