What did Jimmy Kimmel say about Charlie Kirk on Jimmy Kimmel Live!? Details explored as his show gets suspended indefinitely by ABC

ABC announces that Jimmy Kimmel Live! is suspended indefinitely following remarks made by host Jimmy Kimmel regarding the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The network’s decision follows reactions from affiliates and federal regulators.

Kimmel, who has hosted the program since 2003, addressed Kirk’s killing during his monologues, referencing the suspect, Tyler Robinson, and political responses to the incident.

During his Monday broadcast, Jimmy Kimmel referred to the suspect accused of killing Charlie Kirk, Tyler Robinson, and commented on political responses to the incident.

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.” he said.

On the following night, Kimmel continued, stating that “many in MAGA-land are working very hard to capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk.” He criticized Vice President JD Vance for suggesting without evidence that the political left was responsible for the crime.

Kimmel cited studies that identified far-right groups as the primary sources of extremist violence in the United States, directly contradicting Vance’s remarks.

ABC and affiliate response to Jimmy Kimmel suspension

At the 2021 Media Access Awards Presented By Easterseals (Image via Getty)

Shortly after Kimmel’s remarks aired, Nexstar Media Group, one of the largest owners of local television stations in the U.S., said it would preempt episodes of Jimmy Kimmel Live! “for the foreseeable future.” Sinclair Broadcast Group, another major affiliate operator, announced plans to replace Kimmel’s broadcast with a tribute to Charlie Kirk.

ABC, which is owned by Disney, followed by issuing a statement confirming that Jimmy Kimmel Live! would be preempted indefinitely. The network explained that it would fill the late-night slot with alternate programming until further notice.

Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division, called Kimmel’s remarks “offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse.” The Federal Communications Commission chair, Brendan Carr, also weighed in, warning broadcasters about potential fines or license revocations if they continued airing the program.

Political reactions

Former President Donald Trump praised ABC’s decision, describing it as “great news for America.” He congratulated the network for what he called a “courageous” move. Trump further criticized late-night hosts on rival networks, calling them “losers” and suggesting their shows should also face scrutiny.

Democratic leaders responded differently. Some viewed ABC’s suspension of the show as an overreaction that raised concerns about free speech and political influence over media companies. Former President Barack Obama, while condemning Kirk’s killing, emphasized the importance of avoiding political violence and divisive rhetoric in the aftermath.

The broader context

Charlie Kirk (Image via Getty)

Jimmy Kimmel has long been a central figure in late-night television. Since its premiere in 2003, Jimmy Kimmel Live! has blended comedy, celebrity interviews, and political commentary. Kimmel himself is known for addressing social and political issues in his monologues, a style that has drawn both praise and criticism throughout his career.

The suspension of the show places ABC in a difficult position. On one hand, the network faces pressure from affiliates and regulators to uphold standards of public interest broadcasting. On the other, it risks criticism for appearing to censor one of its most prominent hosts.

This is not the first time late-night television has become a flashpoint in American political discourse. Earlier this year, CBS ended The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, citing political tensions and viewership changes. The decision to remove Jimmy Kimmel Live! adds to a growing debate about the role of satire, free speech, and responsibility in mainstream broadcasting.

What happens next?

As of now, ABC has not confirmed whether Jimmy Kimmel Live! will return. The show remains suspended indefinitely, with alternative programming filling its timeslot. Kimmel has not released a public statement regarding the network’s decision.

Industry observers note that the outcome may depend on political pressure, ratings considerations, and negotiations between ABC, Disney, and affiliate groups. While some see the suspension as temporary, others believe it signals a turning point in late-night television under the current political climate.

The suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! reflects the challenges networks face in managing political commentary and audience reactions. Kimmel’s remarks about Charlie Kirk prompted backlash from affiliates, responses from regulators, and statements from political leaders. The program’s return remains uncertain, leaving the future of Kimmel’s role in late-night television unresolved.

