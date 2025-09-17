"I was shocked": Russell Brand reacts to Bobby Vylan's comments on Charlie Kirk's death, claims Kirk would forgive punk rap duo

English comedian and podcaster Russell Brand recently shared his reaction to the English Punk Rap duo Bobby Vylan’s comments on the fatal shooting incident of American right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk. According to The Guardian, frontman Bobby Vylan called Kirk “an absolute piece of sh*t of a human being” while performing at a concert in Amsterdam.On Tuesday, September 16, 2025, Russell Brand took to his official X account and shared a video reaction after Bobby Vylan allegedly mocked the assassination of Kirk. The media personality reported that the frontman of the punk duo allegedly made some controversial comments about the death of Charlie Kirk, who was shot dead last Wednesday. As per Russell Brand, Bob Vylan said:“Rest in piss Charlie Kirk, you deserved it.”On Tuesday, Russell Brand called Bobby Vylan’s comments shocking and captioned his social media post:“At first I was shocked. Then I remembered my own reckless stunts for attention. Charlie once defended me when I was under attack. He’s gone now, but I believe he’d still meet even cruelty with forgiveness.”According to The Guardian, Bobby Vylan does not use his real name. He said in front of concertgoers during their Amsterdam performance at Club Paradiso on Saturday:“The pronouns was/were. Cause if you chat sh*t you will get banged. Rest in peace Charlie Kirk, you piece of sh*t.”Russell Brand says Charlie Kirk’s “spiritual maturity and fortitude” will forgive Bobby Vylan amid their commentsIn the video, Russell Brand mentioned that he was really “impacted” by the fatal death of Charlie Kirk due to his personal connections with the activist. He said:“Of course, I'm like really impacted by my own personal connection to Charlie Kirk when I've been in trouble and being attacked, Charlie Kirk's person that's stuck up for me and defended me and like that's one less person in the world. That's gonna do that now. So I've like a personal reaction to it.”The 50-year-old comedian then praised the late American right-wing political activist for his “maturity and fortitude”. Claiming that Kirk would forgive the punk rap duo for their comments, Russell Brand further said:“Saying stuff that's deliberately provocative and rude and be compassionate, and I thought yeah, I think I probably can look at Bobby Vylan. I think, yeah, I remember what it's like to act kind of crazy to get attention. I reckon that Charlie Kirk would have the spiritual maturity and fortitude to approach even that with forgiveness.” CEO of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk (Image via Getty)Meanwhile, after Bobby Vylan appeared to mock the late activist, their gig in the Netherlands was cancelled. The Guardian reported that the Tilburg venue 013 cancelled the band’s September 16 show and said that they went “too far” with their comments at the Paradiso venue.Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck and died at the age of 31 on September 10, 2025. The conservative activist who was a close ally of the US President Donald Trump was the leader of Turning Point USA. He was reportedly assassinated while speaking during an event at Utah Valley University.Meanwhile, according to the BBC, the suspect in the killing was arrested. He was identified as a 22-year-old individual named Tyler Robinson. The murder suspect is facing seven charges, including aggravated murder and witness tampering.