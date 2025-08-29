"This is frightening": Russell Brand discusses viral reports of "governments and billionaires" allegedly trying to "dim the sun"

Comedian and podcaster Russell Brand has recently discussed the reports talking about alleged secret geoengineering programs to dim the sun with the use of artificial clouds over a large area. While sharing a clip on X from his August 28 podcast episode, in which he discussed these reports, Brand expressed his concerns.

Ad

"They're trying to DIM THE SUN? ... Governments and billionaires are secretly funding geoengineering to dim the sun, spraying particles into the sky as “climate solutions.” This is frightening," Brand wrote on X.

Russell Brand @rustyrockets They're trying to DIM THE SUN? Governments and billionaires are secretly funding geoengineering to dim the sun, spraying particles into the sky as “climate solutions.” This is frightening.

Ad

Trending

In his podcast episode, Russell Brand spoke about an alleged secret solar geoengineering program. Brand compared it with the Simpsons' episode showing blocking the sun. The podcaster also shared an old clip of former CIA Director John O. Brennan from 2016, in which he was talking about geoengineering that "potentially" could help "reverse the warming effects" of global climate change.

Taking a shot at the government, Brand said,

"Well, the government have been trying to block out the sun and been using weather manipulation techniques, but they didn't want to tell you cuz they didn't want to worry you. Oh, thanks for not worrying us.

Ad

The podcaster also played a clip of researcher Peter Kirby discussing weather modification on Nicole Shanahan's podcast. In the March 26 episode of the podcast, Kirby was talking about the military side of geoengineering. He recalled the use of geophysical warfare techniques in ancient times.

Russell Brand then talked in detail about an August 28 Substack article by Jon Fleetwood, in which the journalist discussed an alleged secret geoengineering program led by the University of Washington.

Ad

Russell Brand discussed Jon Fleetwood's article on the alleged sun-dimming experiment

Ad

The podcaster shared a Substack article by journalist Jon Fleetwood, which he wrote following the release of an exclusive by Politico, in which the media outlet secured some documents and claimed that a large-scale billionaire-backed geoengineering project was planned last year by the University of Washington.

Fleetwood, in his article, noted that the university's Marine Cloud Brightening Program worked in collaboration with SRI International and SilverLining to perform the alleged sun-dimming experiment over an area larger than Puerto Rico.

Ad

While reading from the article, Russell Brand said that Alameda city officials "shut down" the test, citing "secrecy" and "lease violation." He further noted that the city council voted to ban the program.

After facing backlash, SilverLining reportedly hired a new PR firm to manage the situation and was allegedly planning for another proposal run following the election. Commenting on it, Brand said,

"They'll get it done sooner or later. Of course they will. They always do. They always manage to because they are the Leviathan and the Leviathan moves at a different pace. We come, we go, we tumble and fall insects to them," Brand remarked.

Ad

Further in his podcast, Brand read out loud the warnings by critics of the sun-dimming technologies. He noted that "more than 575" scientists have called for a ban on geoengineering.

While slamming the artificial sun dimming, he added that conditions cannot be improved by "blocking out the sun." Brand said that other "individually, collectively, and ideologically" motivated efforts are required to ameliorate the present condition.

Also read: Russell Brand mimics Brigitte Macron's genitals in hilarious clip of podcaster reacting to her legal battle with Candace Owens

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More