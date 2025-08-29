"This is frightening": Russell Brand discusses viral reports of "governments and billionaires" allegedly trying to "dim the sun"

Comedian and podcaster Russell Brand has recently discussed the reports talking about alleged secret geoengineering programs to dim the sun with the use of artificial clouds over a large area. While sharing a clip on X from his August 28 podcast episode, in which he discussed these reports, Brand expressed his concerns.
"They're trying to DIM THE SUN? ... Governments and billionaires are secretly funding geoengineering to dim the sun, spraying particles into the sky as “climate solutions.” This is frightening," Brand wrote on X.
In his podcast episode, Russell Brand spoke about an alleged secret solar geoengineering program. Brand compared it with the Simpsons' episode showing blocking the sun. The podcaster also shared an old clip of former CIA Director John O. Brennan from 2016, in which he was talking about geoengineering that "potentially" could help "reverse the warming effects" of global climate change.
Taking a shot at the government, Brand said,
"Well, the government have been trying to block out the sun and been using weather manipulation techniques, but they didn't want to tell you cuz they didn't want to worry you. Oh, thanks for not worrying us.
The podcaster also played a clip of researcher Peter Kirby discussing weather modification on Nicole Shanahan's podcast. In the March 26 episode of the podcast, Kirby was talking about the military side of geoengineering. He recalled the use of geophysical warfare techniques in ancient times.
Russell Brand then talked in detail about an August 28 Substack article by Jon Fleetwood, in which the journalist discussed an alleged secret geoengineering program led by the University of Washington.
Russell Brand discussed Jon Fleetwood's article on the alleged sun-dimming experiment
The podcaster shared a Substack article by journalist Jon Fleetwood, which he wrote following the release of an exclusive by Politico, in which the media outlet secured some documents and claimed that a large-scale billionaire-backed geoengineering project was planned last year by the University of Washington.
Fleetwood, in his article, noted that the university's Marine Cloud Brightening Program worked in collaboration with SRI International and SilverLining to perform the alleged sun-dimming experiment over an area larger than Puerto Rico.
While reading from the article, Russell Brand said that Alameda city officials "shut down" the test, citing "secrecy" and "lease violation." He further noted that the city council voted to ban the program.
After facing backlash, SilverLining reportedly hired a new PR firm to manage the situation and was allegedly planning for another proposal run following the election. Commenting on it, Brand said,
"They'll get it done sooner or later. Of course they will. They always do. They always manage to because they are the Leviathan and the Leviathan moves at a different pace. We come, we go, we tumble and fall insects to them," Brand remarked.
Further in his podcast, Brand read out loud the warnings by critics of the sun-dimming technologies. He noted that "more than 575" scientists have called for a ban on geoengineering.
While slamming the artificial sun dimming, he added that conditions cannot be improved by "blocking out the sun." Brand said that other "individually, collectively, and ideologically" motivated efforts are required to ameliorate the present condition.
