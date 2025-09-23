Zack Peter calls Jimmy Kimmel "fake martyr," predicts late-night host will "launch a podcast" in the future

Podcaster Zack Peter weighed in on the news of Jimmy Kimmel’s return to his late-night talk show on Tuesday, September 23, following his suspension over jokes about the death of Charlie Kirk. On September 23, 2025, Peter reposted Pop Crave’s announcement that Jimmy Kimmel Live! would resume airing that week and cast doubt on the show’s long-term future.

Ad

In his post, Zack Peter suggested that Kimmel’s contract was unlikely to be renewed and speculated on how the comedian might eventually frame his departure. He stated that Kimmel would attempt to control the narrative by portraying himself as a victim of censorship and a "fake martyr." He also predicted that the late-night host would "launch a podcast" in the future.

“Calling it now: Kimmel’s contract ends in 2026. His show will not be renewed. He’ll say it’s ‘his choice.’ He’ll say he’s leaving in the name of Free Speech to launch a podcast where he can’t be ‘censored.’ He’ll make himself a fake martyr despite being an advocate for cancel culture,” Zack Peter remarked.

Ad

Trending

Zack Peter @justplainzack Calling it now: Kimmel’s contract ends in 2026. His show will not be renewed. He’ll say it’s “his choice.” He’ll say he’s leaving in the name of Free Speech to launch a podcast where he can’t be “censored” He’ll make himself a fake martyr despite being an advocat for cancel

Ad

What else did Zack Peter say about Jimmy Kimmel’s show suspension?

Jimmy Kimmel (Image via Getty Images)

The aforementioned instance was not the first time Zack Peter had shared his views on the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! following the host’s controversial comments about the suspect linked to Charlie Kirk’s case.

Ad

On September 17, Disney-owned ABC first announced that Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show would be taken off the air “indefinitely.”

The decision came a day after Kimmel used his September 16, 2025, Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue to criticize those defending Kirk’s alleged killer and to link the suspect to President Donald Trump’s “MAGA” movement.

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said during his show.

Ad

Ad

Shortly after Kimmel’s suspension was confirmed, Zack Peter reacted to the news via a post on X.

Although he expressed personal disapproval of Kimmel’s remarks, Peter argued that canceling the show undermined the very principles Charlie Kirk had stood for. He suggested that silencing opposing voices, even when offensive, only fueled the cycle of “cancel culture.”

“While I personally dislike Jimmy Kimmel and think his comments were insensitive, I don’t think his show should’ve been pulled. This only contributes to the same ‘cancel culture’ the Left has been accused of and actually goes against everything Charlie Kirk fought for,” Peter wrote.

Ad

Zack Peter @justplainzack While I personally dislike Jimmy Kimmel and think his comments were insensitive, I don't think his show should've been pulled. This only contributes to the same "cancel culture" the Left has been accused of and actually goes against everything Charlie Kirk fought for.

Ad

One user responded under Peter’s post, suggesting the network had used Kimmel’s controversial remarks as a convenient excuse to drop a show that was already struggling.

“Yeah, Late Night is a dying medium. It’s likely this may have just been an excuse to axe him,” Zack Peter commented in response.

Zack Peter @justplainzack @staceeeeeea Yeah, Late Night is a dying medium. It's likely this may have just been an excuse to axe him.

Ad

That same day, however, Peter shared another post on X, clarifying that he did not view Kimmel’s suspension as a straightforward case of cancel culture.

According to him, if the tragedy had been any other American loss than Charlie Kirk’s assassination, it would have been treated “with more respect & dignity” by the late-night host.

Instead, Peter argued, Kimmel had used Kirk’s death “to spread a false narrative to push his political ideology on his viewers”, and for that reason, many viewers had grown “tired of it.”

Ad

Zack Peter @justplainzack Kimmel’s show being axed is different. This isn’t “cancel culture.” If this were any other American tragedy, it would be treated with more respect &amp; dignity. Yet Kimmel used it to spread a false narrative to push his political ideology on his viewers &amp; they were tired of it.

Ad

More about Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show reinstatement following its suspension

Jimmy Kimmel (Image via Getty Images)

The news of Jimmy Kimmel’s return to his late-night talk show was confirmed by Disney, which owns ABC, the U.S. broadcast network that airs Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Ad

In a press release to NBC News on September 22, Disney outlined its decision:

“Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive.”

Ad

The statement also revealed that, after several days of discussions with Kimmel, Disney had decided to reinstate the show.

“We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday,” the statement added

According to a report by the BBC, the sudden suspension of the show had sparked widespread backlash across the United States. Writers’ and actors’ unions, lawmakers, and civil liberties organizations argued that ABC’s action threatened free speech and could set a chilling precedent for television hosts and satirists.

Ad

However, not everyone opposed the initial suspension.

President Donald Trump had publicly welcomed ABC’s decision and suggested that some networks should risk losing their broadcast licenses over what he deemed “negative coverage.” Regarding Kimmel’s reinstatement, the president declined to comment during a White House event on Monday.

The aforementioned BBC report also detailed that ABC affiliates remained divided over airing the show’s return.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, the network’s largest affiliate owner, confirmed it would continue replacing Jimmy Kimmel Live! with news programming while evaluating the situation.

Ad

Similarly, Nexstar Media, another major station group, stated the week before that it would not broadcast the show “for the foreseeable future” and had not updated its position following the reinstatement.

Currently, Zack Peter hosts his pop-culture and reality TV podcast, #NoFilter with Zack Peter, which is available on Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Podcasts.

On the other hand, Jimmy Kimmel has remained publicly silent, issuing no statements regarding either the suspension of his show or its recent reinstatement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More