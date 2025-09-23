Jimmy Kimmel Live! Returns: When and where to watch the host’s first show following suspension

Jimmy Kimmel Live! is officially set to return to air less than a week after being suspended by ABC, the network owned by the Walt Disney Company. Disney announced on Monday, September 22, 2025, that the late-night talk show would return on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. The company explained its move by stating:

"Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country."

They added:

"It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday."

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm Jimmy Kimmel’s show will return tomorrow. “We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday” — Disney

Following Kimmel's remarks about the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in a monologue, the suspension was declared on September 17, 2025. The comments led to intense criticism from political groups, local affiliate owners, and even the Federal Communications Commission, forcing Disney to suspend the show indefinitely.

The reversal, revealed yesterday, follows a series of discussions within Disney and ABC, as well as external pressure from proponents of free speech and the entertainment industry. With the program now set to resume, its return marks a major milestone for both the network and its long-running host.

When and where to watch the first post-suspension episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

According to Disney’s confirmation, the first post-suspension episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! will air on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, in its regular late-night slot on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel at the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards (Image via Getty)

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, a mainstay of the ABC nightly schedule since 2003, will return to its usual format of monologues, comedic sketches, and interviews with guests. The ABC television network will air the episode live, and for those who prefer to stream it, the episode will also be available on ABC's digital platforms, including ABC.com and the ABC app.

Moreover, the episode will be accessible live or on demand to subscribers of streaming platforms that carry ABC programming content, including Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV.

However, while ABC has revived Jimmy Kimmel Live!, not all local affiliates have agreed to air it upon its return. Sinclair Broadcast Group, the owner of multiple ABC-affiliated stations across the United States, announced it would not air the program and would instead run local news programming in its place.

"Beginning Tuesday night, Sinclair will be preempting 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' across our ABC affiliate stations and replacing it with news programming. Discussions with ABC are ongoing as we evaluate the show's potential return."

Sinclair, Inc. @WeAreSinclair Beginning Tuesday night, Sinclair will be preempting Jimmy Kimmel Live! across our ABC affiliate stations and replacing it with news programming. Discussions with ABC are ongoing as we evaluate the show’s potential return.

Another major ABC affiliate group, Nexstar Media Group, has also taken a cautious stance. Although Nexstar has already canceled the program on most of its outlets, it has not yet confirmed whether the show will return across all of its stations nationwide.

As a result, some viewers may need to rely on streaming platforms instead of their local TV stations to see the host’s first episode back on air. The network is yet to provide information on the guest list or specific content for the first episode following Kimmel’s return.

Stay tuned for more updates.

