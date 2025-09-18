Jimmy Kimmel Live!: 10 Best Moments from the Late-Night Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live! has been a cornerstone of late-night shows for over two decades. The show first aired on January 26, 2003, on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel hosts this renowned talk show that blends comedy sketches, celebrity interviews, and musical performances. The premise of the show follows the traditional late-night structure with guest segments, entertaining bits, and opening and closing monologues.

Ad

Jimmy Kimmel Live! is shot at Hollywood's El Capitan Entertainment Centre. The show has become popular for its viral pranks and segments. Kimmel brings his unique personality and humor to every episode. The viewers enjoy both A-list celebrities and everyday people as guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! has created several memorable moments that fans still mention. These moments showcase the best of what late-night shows have to offer.

10 best moments from Jimmy Kimmel Live!

1) Mean tweets celebrity edition

Ad

Trending

A still from the show (Image via youtube/@ Jimmy Kimmel Live)

The mean tweets segment is one of Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s most popular recurring bits. Seasoned musicians and actors read harsh Twitter comments about themselves on camera. The reactions range from shock to laughter to genuine to discerning feelings.

Ad

Celebrities like Mathew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, and Courteney Cox have participated. The segment works because it humanizes renowned people. Audiences witness stars react to the same criticism they regularly face online. The YouTube videos of mean tweets have garnered millions of views. This proves how much viewers love watching celebrities get roasted.

2) Surprising the ultimate Justin Bieber fan

A still from the show (Image via youtube/@ Jimmy Kimmel Live)

A three-year-old girl became a household name after a popular clip of her crying over Justin Bieber songs went viral. She claimed she cried because she loved him very much. The endearing video went viral across social media platforms. Kimmel saw this as the right opportunity for a heartwarming surprise. He arranged for the little girl to meet her idol on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Ad

The meeting was very wholesome and melted the audience's hearts. Justin Bieber was lovely with his young fan. The moment displayed the positive influence of television and social media. This surprise exemplifies what makes Jimmy Kimmel Live! so compelling.

3) The Jimmy Fallon host swap prank

A still from the show (Image via youtube/@ Jimmy Kimmel Live)

April Fool's Day 2022 brought an unpredictable late-night television event. Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon decided to switch hosting duties for one night. Kimmel hosted The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon while Jimmy Fallon took over Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Ad

The prank delighted and confused viewers across both coasts. Each host brought their eccentric style to the opposite show. The collaboration displayed the camaraderie between the two Jimmys. Audiences got to witness their beloved hosts in completely new settings. The stunt generated massive social media attention and news coverage.

4) Halloween candy confession prank

A still from the show (Image via youtube/@ Jimmy Kimmel Live)

The Halloween candy prank has become an yearly tradition on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Kimmel asks parents to inform their kids that they've eaten Halloween candy.

Ad

Parents then film their kids' reaction to this devastating news. The response was very wild, from acceptance to tantrums to disbelief. Some children get angry while others start bawling immediately. The funniest reactions come from kids who try to bargain or negotiate. Kimmel shares the best submitted videos during his Halloween episode. This segment displays the raw emotions of kids when faced with disappointment. The tradition has lasted for over a decade.

Ad

5) Terrible Christmas presents challenge

A still from the show (Image via youtube/@ Jimmy Kimmel Live)

Like a Halloween prank, Kimmel created another challenge involving presents and filmed the reactions. The presents include expired food, old bananas, or broken toys.

Ad

Children's responses range from outright rejection to polite confusion. Some children try to be grateful, while others express genuine disappointment. The segment reveals different personality types among young kids. These challenges have become another popular annual tradition on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The innocent reactions of kids provide genuine entertainment for the adult audience.

6) The ongoing Matt Damon feud

A still from the show (Image via youtube/@ Jimmy Kimmel Live)

One of the longest-running jokes on Jimmy Kimmel Live! history involves Matt Damon. Kimmel started ending some shows by saying they ran out of Matt Damon. This was signaled towards a throwaway joke since Damon was never actually scheduled. However, the fake apology became a recurring bit that grew increasingly elaborate.

Ad

Damon eventually appeared on the show to confront Kimel about the ongoing slight. Their comical feud has included fake behind-the-scenes chaos and staged conflicts. The joke has lasted for years with no signs of conclusion.

7) Guillermo's adventures

A still from the show (Image via youtube/@ Jimmy Kimmel Live)

Guillermo Rodriguez started as a security guard in the studio parking lot.His natural appeal and humor caught Kimmel's attention in the beginning. Soon, Guillermo became a regular part of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in several segments.

Ad

He conducts red carpet interviews at huge award shows with his eccentric style. Guillemo also participates in pranks and comedy sketches throughout the show. His willingness to try anything makes him perfect for television. Viewers love his genuine reactions and broken English delivery. His presence adds rawness and heart to Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

8) Back to the Future reunion special

A still from the show (Image via youtube/@ Jimmy Kimmel Live)

Christopher Lloyd and Michael J.Fox reprised their legendary roles from Back to the Future on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Ad

They appeared as Doc Brown and Marty McFly for a special segment. The reunion thrilled fans of the beloved science fiction trilogy. Both actors slipped back into their characters with nostalgia and ease. The segment included references to the original movies and current events. Viewers had been waiting years to see Lloyd and Fox together again. The appearance generated excitement across entertainment news and social media.

9)Friends fan fiction comes to life

Ad

A still from the show (Image via youtube/@ Jimmy Kimmel Live)

Jimmy Kimmel wrote his Friends fan fiction episode and convinced the cast to perform it. Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, and Lisa Kudrow joined Kimmel for this special segment. The fake episode included absurd narratives and over-the-top dialogue. Kimmel inserted himself into the Friends universe as a new character.

Ad

The actresses played along with professionalism and good humor. This segment blended Kimmel's love for Friends with his comedy writing style. The bit went viral and showed the lasting appeal of Friends.

10) Animal encounters gone wrong

A still from the show (Image via youtube/@ Jimmy Kimmel Live)

Late-night shows often feature exotic animals, and Jimmy Kimmel Live! is no exception. Wildlife expert Dave Salmoni also brought threatening animals, including crocodiles, to the show. Kimmel's genuine fear of these creatures created humorous television moments. His reactions were completely raw and relatable to audiences with similar worries. Guest Johnny Knoxville enjoyed watching Kimmel's terror from the sidelines.

Ad

The segment displayed that even television hosts have their limitations and phobias. These animal segments often generate compelling reactions from both viewers and the host.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Continues to create exciting moments after more than twenty years on television. These segments display the show's potential to blend everyday experiences and celebrity culture.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More