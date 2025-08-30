Matthew McConaughey turns heads at Horseshoe channeling his inner Cowboy for Arch Manning vs. Julian Sayin showdown

The Texas Longhorns face the Ohio State Buckeyes in a mouthwatering clash on Saturday. This is a game that has the attention of most college football fans, and the winner is anticipated to boost their odds for the national championship.As with many Texas games, Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey is there to cheer on the Longhorns. His arrival at the &quot;Horseshoe&quot; stadium in Columbus was shared on social media by the Longhorns.McConaughey wore an orange signature cowboy-style shirt, jeans and a hat. This image is generally imitated by several Longhorns fans. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMcConaughey has become a staple at Longhorns games over the years and the former student of UT Austin has become almost an unofficial mascot for the school.His celebrity status and support have made him one of, if not their most well-known, fans. He has subsequently used his status to collaborate with the Longhorns in delivering messages to the team before big games.This game is one of the biggest games on the Longhorns' schedule this season. McConaughey posted a video on his social media this week not only to show his support for the Longhorns but also to evaluate their chances of success this year.During this video, he gives Arch Manning (who makes his first appearance as the team's full-time starter on Saturday) the following message:&quot;We're behind you, no matter what others say&quot;Read More: How to watch Texas vs. Ohio State game? Time, TV channel, and live stream details for Week 1 NCAA Football CoverageArch Manning compared to college football greatAll eyes are going to be on Arch Manning on Saturday. The former five-star recruit spent the last two seasons on the bench as backup quarterback. Saturday will be the first chance to see how he fares against competitive opposition.Manning has been a highly talked-about person in the build-up to this game, and there is a lot of hype surrounding him. On Friday, Paul Finebaum added to this hype by comparing him to a two-time national champion. He said:&quot;Arch Manning is the best player we have seen from every aspect since Tim Tebow. Maybe he hasn't proven it yet, but in terms of magic and majesty and buzz, that's where we are.&quot;During his time in college with the Florida Gators, Tim Tebow became the face of college football and was the strongest player in the country.There's a chance Manning could match the achievements and status of Tebow and bring a national championship to a team that has not won one in 20 years.Read More: Texas vs. Ohio State projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1| 2025-26 College football season