Texas vs. Ohio State projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1| 2025-26 College football season
The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes will host the top-ranked Texas Longhorns in Week 1 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The contest is set to kick off at noon ET from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
Ad
Ahead of the blockbuster Texas vs. Ohio State game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.
Texas vs. Ohio State projected starting lineup for Week 1
Here's a look at Texas' starters on offense vs. Ohio State:
Ad
Trending
Position
No.
Starters
WR-X
1
Wingo, Ryan SO
WR-Z
3
Mosley V, Emmett SO/TR
WR-H
0
Moore Jr., DeAndre JR
LT
74
Goosby, Trevor RS SO
LG
72
Umeozulu, Neto RS JR
C
54
Hutson, Cole SR
RG
52
Campbell, DJ SR
RT
73
Baker, Brandon SO
TE
88
Endries, Jack RS JR/TR
QB
16
Manning, Arch RS SO
RB
5
Wisner, Quintron JR
Ad
Here's a look at Texas' starters on defense vs. Ohio State
Position
No.
Starters
JACK
91
Burke, Ethan SR
NT
99
Brevard, Cole RS SR/TR
DT
98
Watson, Maraad SO/TR
BUCK
1
Simmons, Colin SO
MLB
0
Hill Jr., Anthony JR
WLB
18
Lefau, Liona JR
FCB
3
Guilbeau, Jaylon SR
FS
16
Taaffe, Michael RS SR
BS
2
Williams Jr., Derek RS SO
BCB
5
Muhammad, Malik JR
NB
4
McDonald, Jelani JR
Ad
Here's a look at Texas' starters on special teams vs. Ohio State:
Position
No.
Starters
PT
19
Bouwmeester, Jack RS SR/TR
PK
49
Shipley, Mason RS SR/TR
KO
49
Shipley, Mason RS SR/TR
LS
58
St. Louis, Lance SR
H
19
Bouwmeester, Jack RS SR/TR
PR
0
Moore Jr., DeAndre JR
KR
0
Moore Jr., DeAndre JR
Ad
Ohio State projected starting lineup
Here's a look at Ohio State's starters on offense vs. Texas:
Ad
Position
No.
Starters
WR-X
4
Smith, Jeremiah SO
WR-Z
17
Tate, Carnell JR
WR-Y
1
Inniss, Brandon JR
LT
67
Siereveld, Austin RS SO
LG
51
Montgomery, Luke JR
C
75
Hinzman, Carson RS JR
RG
77
Tshabola, Tegra RS JR
RT
70
Daniels, Phillip RS SO/TR
TE
86
Klare, Max RS JR/TR
QB
10
Sayin, Julian RS FR/TR
RB
20
Peoples, James SO
Ad
Here's a look at Ohio State's starters on defense vs. Texas:
Position
No.
Starters
LDE
97
Jackson Jr., Kenyatta RS JR
NT
98
McDonald, Kayden JR
DT
96
Houston, Eddrick SO
RDE
92
Curry, Caden SR
WLB
0
Styles, Sonny SR
MLB
8
Reese, Arvell JR
LCB
7
Mathews Jr., Jermaine JR
SS
18
McClain, Jaylen SO
FS
2
Downs, Caleb JR/TR
RCB
1
Igbinosun, Davison SR/TR
NB
3
Styles Jr., Lorenzo RS SR/TR
Ad
Here's a look at Ohio State's starters on special teams vs. Texas:
Position
No.
Starters
PT
42
McGuire, Joe RS SO
PK
38
Fielding, Jayden SR
KO
38
Fielding, Jayden SR
LS
43
Ferlmann, John RS SR/TR
H
42
McGuire, Joe RS SO
PR
1
Inniss, Brandon JR
KR
5
Graham, Mylan RS FR
Ad
Texas vs. Ohio State depth chart for Week 1
Texas depth chart
Here's a look at Texas' depth chart for its offense:
Position
No.
Player 1
No.
Player 2
No.
Player 3
No.
Player 4
No.
Player 5
WR-X
1
Wingo, Ryan SO
13
Livingstone, Parker RS FR
21
Niblett, Ryan RS SO
35
Andersen, Rett RS SO
WR-Z
3
Mosley V, Emmett SO/TR
2
Ffrench Jr., Jaime FR
7
Lockett, Kaliq FR
14
Butler, Aaron RS FR
WR-H
0
Moore Jr., DeAndre JR
17
McCutcheon, Daylan FR
11
Terry III, Michael FR
LT
74
Goosby, Trevor RS SO
71
Brooks, Nick FR
LG
72
Umeozulu, Neto RS JR
70
Kibble, Nate RS FR
76
Christian, Jackson FR
C
54
Hutson, Cole SR
62
Robertson, Connor RS JR
51
Cruz, Daniel RS FR
RG
52
Campbell, DJ SR
75
Chatman, Jaydon RS SO
79
Stroh, Connor RS SO
63
McBroom, Rick RS JR
RT
73
Baker, Brandon SO
77
Cojoe, Andre RS SO
64
Sweeney, Robert RS SO
TE
88
Endries, Jack RS JR/TR
84
Washington, Jordan RS FR
83
Shannon, Spencer RS SO
85
Winston, Emaree FR
81
Townsend, Nick FR
QB
16
Manning, Arch RS SO
15
Owens, Trey RS FR
18
Caldwell, Matthew RS SR/TR
8
Lacey Jr., Karle FR
18
Tatum, Joe RS JR
RB
5
Wisner, Quintrevion JR
4
Baxter, CJ RS SO
9
Gibson, Jerrick SO
6
Clark, Christian RS FR
31
Simon, James FR
Ad
Here's a look at Texas' depth chart for its defense:
Position
No.
Player 1
No.
Player 2
No.
Player 3
No.
Player 4
No.
Player 5
JACK
91
Burke, Ethan SR
92
Vasek, Colton RS SO
15
Terry, Justus FR
NT
99
Brevard, Cole RS SR/TR
44
Shaw, Travis SR/TR
96
Johnson, Lavon JR/TR
90
Sharma, Josiah FR
33
Charles, Myron FR
DT
98
Watson, Maraad SO/TR
97
January, Alex SO
93
Kanu, Hero RS JR/TR
55
Hills III, Melvin RS FR
BUCK
1
Simmons, Colin SO
19
Umeozulu, Zina RS FR
40
Jackson, Lance FR
46
Orogbo, Smith FR
MLB
0
Hill Jr., Anthony JR
26
Smith, Ty'Anthony SO
30
Barnes, Elijah FR
WLB
18
Lefau, Liona JR
8
Moore, Trey RS SR/TR
14
Spence, Brad JR/TR
37
Cunningham, Jonathan FR
FCB
3
Guilbeau, Jaylon SR
6
Black, Kobe SO
28
Wilson, Santana RS FR
29
Littleton, Graceson FR
FS
16
Taaffe, Michael RS SR
17
Filsaime, Xavier RS FR
38
Gillespie, Graham RS JR
BS
2
Williams Jr., Derek RS SO
9
Williams, Jonah FR
13
Hicks, Zelus FR
BCB
5
Muhammad, Malik JR
24
Roberson, Warren RS SO
11
Phillips, Kade FR
27
Mack, Wardell RS FR
NB
4
McDonald, Jelani JR
23
Johnson-Rubell, Jordon SO
21
Niblett, Ryan RS SO
25
Chester, Caleb FR
Ad
Here's a look at Texas' depth chart for its special teams:
Position
No.
Player 1
No.
Player 2
No.
Player 3
No.
Player 4
No.
Player 5
PT
19
Bouwmeester, Jack RS SR/TR
47
Heil, Gehrig FR
PK
49
Shipley, Mason RS SR/TR
15
Stone, Will SR
46
Barnett, Spencer RS FR
KO
49
Shipley, Mason RS SR/TR
15
Stone, Will SR
46
Barnett, Spencer RS FR
LS
58
St. Louis, Lance SR
42
Haver, Tate RS SO
H
19
Bouwmeester, Jack RS SR/TR
47
Heil, Gehrig FR
PR
0
Moore Jr., DeAndre JR
KR
0
Moore Jr., DeAndre JR
Ad
Ohio State depth chart
Here's a look at Ohio State's depth chart for its offense:
Position
No.
Player 1
No.
Player 2
No.
Player 3
No.
Player 4
No.
Player 5
WR-X
4
Smith, Jeremiah SO
11
Porter, Quincy FR
82
Adolph, David RS JR
18
Miller, Bodpegn FR
WR-Z
17
Tate, Carnell JR
5
Graham, Mylan RS FR
7
Bell, Phillip FR
WR-Y
1
Inniss, Brandon JR
13
Rodgers, Bryson RS SO
8
Jones, De'Zie FR
LT
67
Siereveld, Austin RS SO
69
Moore, Ian RS FR
74
Lowe, Carter FR
LG
51
Montgomery, Luke JR
76
Cook, Jake FR
73
Armstrong, Devontae RS FR
C
75
Hinzman, Carson RS JR
62
Padilla, Joshua RS SO
56
Kema, Isaiah FR
64
Lorentz, Simon RS FR
RG
77
Tshabola, Tegra RS JR
58
VanSickle, Gabe RS FR
71
McFadden, Jayvon FR
RT
70
Daniels, Phillip RS SO/TR
78
Onianwa, Ethan RS SR/TR
72
Armstrong, Deontae RS FR
TE
86
Klare, Max RS JR/TR
89
Kacmarek, Will RS SR/TR
85
Christian, Bennett RS JR
15
Thurman, Jelani RS SO
QB
10
Sayin, Julian RS FR/TR
3
Kienholz, Lincoln RS SO
9
St. Clair, Tavien FR
6
Brickhandler, Eli GR/TR
RB
20
Peoples, James SO
12
Donaldson, CJ SR/TR
25
Jackson, Bo FR
24
Dixon, Sam RS FR
21
Rogers, Anthony FR
Ad
Here's a look at Ohio State's depth chart for its defense:
Position
No.
Player 1
No.
Player 2
No.
Player 3
No.
Player 4
No.
Player 5
LDE
97
Jackson Jr., Kenyatta RS JR
11
Hicks, C.J. RS JR
48
George, Logan JR/TR
55
Kirks, Dominic RS FR
NT
98
McDonald, Kayden JR
53
Smith Jr., Will RS SO
94
Moore, Jason RS SO
93
Roy, Maxwell FR
DT
96
Houston, Eddrick SO
95
Malone Jr., Tywone RS SR/TR
91
Carter, Jarquez FR
90
Mensah, Eric RS FR
RDE
92
Curry, Caden SR
14
Atkinson, Beau RS JR/TR
15
Grady, Zion FR
52
Mickens, Joshua RS SO
44
Sitanilei, Epi FR
WLB
0
Styles, Sonny SR
20
Pettijohn, Riley FR
17
Alford, Tarvos FR
25
Howard, Ty RS JR/TR
MLB
8
Reese, Arvell JR
26
Pierce, Payton SO
23
Stover, Garrett SO
LCB
7
Mathews Jr., Jermaine JR
6
Sanchez, Devin FR
19
Woods, Jordyn FR
43
Griffin, Dianté RS JR
SS
18
McClain, Jaylen SO
10
Delane, Faheem FR
16
Nelson Jr., Keenan RS JR/TR
FS
2
Downs, Caleb JR/TR
9
Hartford, Malik JR
28
Roker III, Leroy RS FR
RCB
1
Igbinosun, Davison SR/TR
5
Scott Jr., Aaron RS FR
21
Jones, Brenten RS JR
NB
3
Styles Jr., Lorenzo RS SR/TR
12
West, Bryce SO
13
Lockhart, Miles RS FR
Ad
Here's a look at Ohio State's depth chart for its special teams
Position
No.
Player 1
No.
Player 2
No.
Player 3
No.
Player 4
No.
Player 5
PT
42
McGuire, Joe RS SO
19
McLarty, Nick RS FR
PK
38
Fielding, Jayden SR
96
Courville, Jackson JR/TR
KO
38
Fielding, Jayden SR
96
Courville, Jackson JR/TR
LS
43
Ferlmann, John RS SR/TR
41
Mills, Grant RS FR/TR
35
Johnson, Collin RS SR/TR
H
42
McGuire, Joe RS SO
19
McLarty, Nick RS FR
PR
1
Inniss, Brandon JR
2
Downs, Caleb JR/TR
13
Rodgers, Bryson RS SO
KR
5
Graham, Mylan RS FR
17
Tate, Carnell JR
21
Rogers, Anthony FR
Ad
How to watch Texas vs. Ohio State Week 1 game?
The Texas vs. Ohio State Week clash will be broadcast live on Fox. Fans can also livestream the game on ESPN+ and Fubo.
Ad
Here are the key details for the game:
Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH
TV: FOX
Live stream: ESPN+ and Fubo
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Arnold
Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.
Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.
Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.
In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.