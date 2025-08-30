Texas vs. Ohio State projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1| 2025-26 College football season

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes will host the top-ranked Texas Longhorns in Week 1 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The contest is set to kick off at noon ET from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Ahead of the blockbuster Texas vs. Ohio State game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Texas vs. Ohio State projected starting lineup for Week 1

Texas' projected starting lineup

NCAA Football: SEC Media Day - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at Texas' starters on offense vs. Ohio State:

Position No. Starters WR-X 1 Wingo, Ryan SO WR-Z 3 Mosley V, Emmett SO/TR WR-H 0 Moore Jr., DeAndre JR LT 74 Goosby, Trevor RS SO LG 72 Umeozulu, Neto RS JR C 54 Hutson, Cole SR RG 52 Campbell, DJ SR RT 73 Baker, Brandon SO TE 88 Endries, Jack RS JR/TR QB 16 Manning, Arch RS SO RB 5 Wisner, Quintron JR

Here's a look at Texas' starters on defense vs. Ohio State

Position No. Starters JACK 91 Burke, Ethan SR NT 99 Brevard, Cole RS SR/TR DT 98 Watson, Maraad SO/TR BUCK 1 Simmons, Colin SO MLB 0 Hill Jr., Anthony JR WLB 18 Lefau, Liona JR FCB 3 Guilbeau, Jaylon SR FS 16 Taaffe, Michael RS SR BS 2 Williams Jr., Derek RS SO BCB 5 Muhammad, Malik JR NB 4 McDonald, Jelani JR

Here's a look at Texas' starters on special teams vs. Ohio State:

Position No. Starters PT 19 Bouwmeester, Jack RS SR/TR PK 49 Shipley, Mason RS SR/TR KO 49 Shipley, Mason RS SR/TR LS 58 St. Louis, Lance SR H 19 Bouwmeester, Jack RS SR/TR PR 0 Moore Jr., DeAndre JR KR 0 Moore Jr., DeAndre JR

Ohio State projected starting lineup

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at Ohio State's starters on offense vs. Texas:

Position No. Starters WR-X 4 Smith, Jeremiah SO WR-Z 17 Tate, Carnell JR WR-Y 1 Inniss, Brandon JR LT 67 Siereveld, Austin RS SO LG 51 Montgomery, Luke JR C 75 Hinzman, Carson RS JR RG 77 Tshabola, Tegra RS JR RT 70 Daniels, Phillip RS SO/TR TE 86 Klare, Max RS JR/TR QB 10 Sayin, Julian RS FR/TR RB 20 Peoples, James SO

Here's a look at Ohio State's starters on defense vs. Texas:

Position No. Starters LDE 97 Jackson Jr., Kenyatta RS JR NT 98 McDonald, Kayden JR DT 96 Houston, Eddrick SO RDE 92 Curry, Caden SR WLB 0 Styles, Sonny SR MLB 8 Reese, Arvell JR LCB 7 Mathews Jr., Jermaine JR SS 18 McClain, Jaylen SO FS 2 Downs, Caleb JR/TR RCB 1 Igbinosun, Davison SR/TR NB 3 Styles Jr., Lorenzo RS SR/TR

Here's a look at Ohio State's starters on special teams vs. Texas:

Position No. Starters PT 42 McGuire, Joe RS SO PK 38 Fielding, Jayden SR KO 38 Fielding, Jayden SR LS 43 Ferlmann, John RS SR/TR H 42 McGuire, Joe RS SO PR 1 Inniss, Brandon JR KR 5 Graham, Mylan RS FR

Texas vs. Ohio State depth chart for Week 1

Texas depth chart

Here's a look at Texas' depth chart for its offense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 1 Wingo, Ryan SO 13 Livingstone, Parker RS FR 21 Niblett, Ryan RS SO 35 Andersen, Rett RS SO WR-Z 3 Mosley V, Emmett SO/TR 2 Ffrench Jr., Jaime FR 7 Lockett, Kaliq FR 14 Butler, Aaron RS FR WR-H 0 Moore Jr., DeAndre JR 17 McCutcheon, Daylan FR 11 Terry III, Michael FR LT 74 Goosby, Trevor RS SO 71 Brooks, Nick FR LG 72 Umeozulu, Neto RS JR 70 Kibble, Nate RS FR 76 Christian, Jackson FR C 54 Hutson, Cole SR 62 Robertson, Connor RS JR 51 Cruz, Daniel RS FR RG 52 Campbell, DJ SR 75 Chatman, Jaydon RS SO 79 Stroh, Connor RS SO 63 McBroom, Rick RS JR RT 73 Baker, Brandon SO 77 Cojoe, Andre RS SO 64 Sweeney, Robert RS SO TE 88 Endries, Jack RS JR/TR 84 Washington, Jordan RS FR 83 Shannon, Spencer RS SO 85 Winston, Emaree FR 81 Townsend, Nick FR QB 16 Manning, Arch RS SO 15 Owens, Trey RS FR 18 Caldwell, Matthew RS SR/TR 8 Lacey Jr., Karle FR 18 Tatum, Joe RS JR RB 5 Wisner, Quintrevion JR 4 Baxter, CJ RS SO 9 Gibson, Jerrick SO 6 Clark, Christian RS FR 31 Simon, James FR

Here's a look at Texas' depth chart for its defense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 JACK 91 Burke, Ethan SR 92 Vasek, Colton RS SO 15 Terry, Justus FR NT 99 Brevard, Cole RS SR/TR 44 Shaw, Travis SR/TR 96 Johnson, Lavon JR/TR 90 Sharma, Josiah FR 33 Charles, Myron FR DT 98 Watson, Maraad SO/TR 97 January, Alex SO 93 Kanu, Hero RS JR/TR 55 Hills III, Melvin RS FR BUCK 1 Simmons, Colin SO 19 Umeozulu, Zina RS FR 40 Jackson, Lance FR 46 Orogbo, Smith FR MLB 0 Hill Jr., Anthony JR 26 Smith, Ty'Anthony SO 30 Barnes, Elijah FR WLB 18 Lefau, Liona JR 8 Moore, Trey RS SR/TR 14 Spence, Brad JR/TR 37 Cunningham, Jonathan FR FCB 3 Guilbeau, Jaylon SR 6 Black, Kobe SO 28 Wilson, Santana RS FR 29 Littleton, Graceson FR FS 16 Taaffe, Michael RS SR 17 Filsaime, Xavier RS FR 38 Gillespie, Graham RS JR BS 2 Williams Jr., Derek RS SO 9 Williams, Jonah FR 13 Hicks, Zelus FR BCB 5 Muhammad, Malik JR 24 Roberson, Warren RS SO 11 Phillips, Kade FR 27 Mack, Wardell RS FR NB 4 McDonald, Jelani JR 23 Johnson-Rubell, Jordon SO 21 Niblett, Ryan RS SO 25 Chester, Caleb FR

Here's a look at Texas' depth chart for its special teams:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 19 Bouwmeester, Jack RS SR/TR 47 Heil, Gehrig FR PK 49 Shipley, Mason RS SR/TR 15 Stone, Will SR 46 Barnett, Spencer RS FR KO 49 Shipley, Mason RS SR/TR 15 Stone, Will SR 46 Barnett, Spencer RS FR LS 58 St. Louis, Lance SR 42 Haver, Tate RS SO H 19 Bouwmeester, Jack RS SR/TR 47 Heil, Gehrig FR PR 0 Moore Jr., DeAndre JR KR 0 Moore Jr., DeAndre JR

Ohio State depth chart

Here's a look at Ohio State's depth chart for its offense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 4 Smith, Jeremiah SO 11 Porter, Quincy FR 82 Adolph, David RS JR 18 Miller, Bodpegn FR WR-Z 17 Tate, Carnell JR 5 Graham, Mylan RS FR 7 Bell, Phillip FR WR-Y 1 Inniss, Brandon JR 13 Rodgers, Bryson RS SO 8 Jones, De'Zie FR LT 67 Siereveld, Austin RS SO 69 Moore, Ian RS FR 74 Lowe, Carter FR LG 51 Montgomery, Luke JR 76 Cook, Jake FR 73 Armstrong, Devontae RS FR C 75 Hinzman, Carson RS JR 62 Padilla, Joshua RS SO 56 Kema, Isaiah FR 64 Lorentz, Simon RS FR RG 77 Tshabola, Tegra RS JR 58 VanSickle, Gabe RS FR 71 McFadden, Jayvon FR RT 70 Daniels, Phillip RS SO/TR 78 Onianwa, Ethan RS SR/TR 72 Armstrong, Deontae RS FR TE 86 Klare, Max RS JR/TR 89 Kacmarek, Will RS SR/TR 85 Christian, Bennett RS JR 15 Thurman, Jelani RS SO QB 10 Sayin, Julian RS FR/TR 3 Kienholz, Lincoln RS SO 9 St. Clair, Tavien FR 6 Brickhandler, Eli GR/TR RB 20 Peoples, James SO 12 Donaldson, CJ SR/TR 25 Jackson, Bo FR 24 Dixon, Sam RS FR 21 Rogers, Anthony FR

Here's a look at Ohio State's depth chart for its defense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 LDE 97 Jackson Jr., Kenyatta RS JR 11 Hicks, C.J. RS JR 48 George, Logan JR/TR 55 Kirks, Dominic RS FR NT 98 McDonald, Kayden JR 53 Smith Jr., Will RS SO 94 Moore, Jason RS SO 93 Roy, Maxwell FR DT 96 Houston, Eddrick SO 95 Malone Jr., Tywone RS SR/TR 91 Carter, Jarquez FR 90 Mensah, Eric RS FR RDE 92 Curry, Caden SR 14 Atkinson, Beau RS JR/TR 15 Grady, Zion FR 52 Mickens, Joshua RS SO 44 Sitanilei, Epi FR WLB 0 Styles, Sonny SR 20 Pettijohn, Riley FR 17 Alford, Tarvos FR 25 Howard, Ty RS JR/TR MLB 8 Reese, Arvell JR 26 Pierce, Payton SO 23 Stover, Garrett SO LCB 7 Mathews Jr., Jermaine JR 6 Sanchez, Devin FR 19 Woods, Jordyn FR 43 Griffin, Dianté RS JR SS 18 McClain, Jaylen SO 10 Delane, Faheem FR 16 Nelson Jr., Keenan RS JR/TR FS 2 Downs, Caleb JR/TR 9 Hartford, Malik JR 28 Roker III, Leroy RS FR RCB 1 Igbinosun, Davison SR/TR 5 Scott Jr., Aaron RS FR 21 Jones, Brenten RS JR NB 3 Styles Jr., Lorenzo RS SR/TR 12 West, Bryce SO 13 Lockhart, Miles RS FR

Here's a look at Ohio State's depth chart for its special teams

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 42 McGuire, Joe RS SO 19 McLarty, Nick RS FR PK 38 Fielding, Jayden SR 96 Courville, Jackson JR/TR KO 38 Fielding, Jayden SR 96 Courville, Jackson JR/TR LS 43 Ferlmann, John RS SR/TR 41 Mills, Grant RS FR/TR 35 Johnson, Collin RS SR/TR H 42 McGuire, Joe RS SO 19 McLarty, Nick RS FR PR 1 Inniss, Brandon JR 2 Downs, Caleb JR/TR 13 Rodgers, Bryson RS SO KR 5 Graham, Mylan RS FR 17 Tate, Carnell JR 21 Rogers, Anthony FR

How to watch Texas vs. Ohio State Week 1 game?

Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith - Source: Imagn

The Texas vs. Ohio State Week clash will be broadcast live on Fox. Fans can also livestream the game on ESPN+ and Fubo.

Here are the key details for the game:

Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

12:00 p.m. ET Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH

Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH TV: FOX

FOX Live stream: ESPN+ and Fubo

