  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Texas vs. Ohio State projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1| 2025-26 College football season

Texas vs. Ohio State projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1| 2025-26 College football season

By Arnold
Published Aug 30, 2025 15:06 GMT
Texas v Texas A&amp;M - Source: Getty
Texas vs. Ohio State projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1 - Source: Getty

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes will host the top-ranked Texas Longhorns in Week 1 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The contest is set to kick off at noon ET from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Ad

Ahead of the blockbuster Texas vs. Ohio State game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Texas vs. Ohio State projected starting lineup for Week 1

Texas' projected starting lineup

NCAA Football: SEC Media Day - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: SEC Media Day - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at Texas' starters on offense vs. Ohio State:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
PositionNo.Starters
WR-X1Wingo, Ryan SO
WR-Z3Mosley V, Emmett SO/TR
WR-H0Moore Jr., DeAndre JR
LT74Goosby, Trevor RS SO
LG72Umeozulu, Neto RS JR
C54Hutson, Cole SR
RG52Campbell, DJ SR
RT73Baker, Brandon SO
TE88Endries, Jack RS JR/TR
QB16Manning, Arch RS SO
RB5Wisner, Quintron JR
Ad

Here's a look at Texas' starters on defense vs. Ohio State

PositionNo.Starters
JACK91Burke, Ethan SR
NT99Brevard, Cole RS SR/TR
DT98Watson, Maraad SO/TR
BUCK1Simmons, Colin SO
MLB0Hill Jr., Anthony JR
WLB18Lefau, Liona JR
FCB3Guilbeau, Jaylon SR
FS16Taaffe, Michael RS SR
BS2Williams Jr., Derek RS SO
BCB5Muhammad, Malik JR
NB4McDonald, Jelani JR
Ad

Here's a look at Texas' starters on special teams vs. Ohio State:

PositionNo.Starters
PT19Bouwmeester, Jack RS SR/TR
PK49Shipley, Mason RS SR/TR
KO49Shipley, Mason RS SR/TR
LS58St. Louis, Lance SR
H19Bouwmeester, Jack RS SR/TR
PR0Moore Jr., DeAndre JR
KR0Moore Jr., DeAndre JR
Ad

Ohio State projected starting lineup

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at Ohio State's starters on offense vs. Texas:

Ad
PositionNo.Starters
WR-X4Smith, Jeremiah SO
WR-Z17Tate, Carnell JR
WR-Y1Inniss, Brandon JR
LT67Siereveld, Austin RS SO
LG51Montgomery, Luke JR
C75Hinzman, Carson RS JR
RG77Tshabola, Tegra RS JR
RT70Daniels, Phillip RS SO/TR
TE86Klare, Max RS JR/TR
QB10Sayin, Julian RS FR/TR
RB20Peoples, James SO
Ad

Here's a look at Ohio State's starters on defense vs. Texas:

PositionNo.Starters
LDE97Jackson Jr., Kenyatta RS JR
NT98McDonald, Kayden JR
DT96Houston, Eddrick SO
RDE92Curry, Caden SR
WLB0Styles, Sonny SR
MLB8Reese, Arvell JR
LCB7Mathews Jr., Jermaine JR
SS18McClain, Jaylen SO
FS2Downs, Caleb JR/TR
RCB1Igbinosun, Davison SR/TR
NB3Styles Jr., Lorenzo RS SR/TR
Ad

Here's a look at Ohio State's starters on special teams vs. Texas:

PositionNo.Starters
PT42McGuire, Joe RS SO
PK38Fielding, Jayden SR
KO38Fielding, Jayden SR
LS43Ferlmann, John RS SR/TR
H42McGuire, Joe RS SO
PR1Inniss, Brandon JR
KR5Graham, Mylan RS FR
Ad

Texas vs. Ohio State depth chart for Week 1

Texas depth chart

Here's a look at Texas' depth chart for its offense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X1Wingo, Ryan SO13Livingstone, Parker RS FR21Niblett, Ryan RS SO35Andersen, Rett RS SO
WR-Z3Mosley V, Emmett SO/TR2Ffrench Jr., Jaime FR7Lockett, Kaliq FR14Butler, Aaron RS FR
WR-H0Moore Jr., DeAndre JR17McCutcheon, Daylan FR11Terry III, Michael FR
LT74Goosby, Trevor RS SO71Brooks, Nick FR
LG72Umeozulu, Neto RS JR70Kibble, Nate RS FR76Christian, Jackson FR
C54Hutson, Cole SR62Robertson, Connor RS JR51Cruz, Daniel RS FR
RG52Campbell, DJ SR75Chatman, Jaydon RS SO79Stroh, Connor RS SO63McBroom, Rick RS JR
RT73Baker, Brandon SO77Cojoe, Andre RS SO64Sweeney, Robert RS SO
TE88Endries, Jack RS JR/TR84Washington, Jordan RS FR83Shannon, Spencer RS SO85Winston, Emaree FR81Townsend, Nick FR
QB16Manning, Arch RS SO15Owens, Trey RS FR18Caldwell, Matthew RS SR/TR8Lacey Jr., Karle FR18Tatum, Joe RS JR
RB5Wisner, Quintrevion JR4Baxter, CJ RS SO9Gibson, Jerrick SO6Clark, Christian RS FR31Simon, James FR
Ad

Here's a look at Texas' depth chart for its defense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
JACK91Burke, Ethan SR92Vasek, Colton RS SO15Terry, Justus FR
NT99Brevard, Cole RS SR/TR44Shaw, Travis SR/TR96Johnson, Lavon JR/TR90Sharma, Josiah FR33Charles, Myron FR
DT98Watson, Maraad SO/TR97January, Alex SO93Kanu, Hero RS JR/TR55Hills III, Melvin RS FR
BUCK1Simmons, Colin SO19Umeozulu, Zina RS FR40Jackson, Lance FR46Orogbo, Smith FR
MLB0Hill Jr., Anthony JR26Smith, Ty'Anthony SO30Barnes, Elijah FR
WLB18Lefau, Liona JR8Moore, Trey RS SR/TR14Spence, Brad JR/TR37Cunningham, Jonathan FR
FCB3Guilbeau, Jaylon SR6Black, Kobe SO28Wilson, Santana RS FR29Littleton, Graceson FR
FS16Taaffe, Michael RS SR17Filsaime, Xavier RS FR38Gillespie, Graham RS JR
BS2Williams Jr., Derek RS SO9Williams, Jonah FR13Hicks, Zelus FR
BCB5Muhammad, Malik JR24Roberson, Warren RS SO11Phillips, Kade FR27Mack, Wardell RS FR
NB4McDonald, Jelani JR23Johnson-Rubell, Jordon SO21Niblett, Ryan RS SO25Chester, Caleb FR
Ad

Here's a look at Texas' depth chart for its special teams:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT19Bouwmeester, Jack RS SR/TR47Heil, Gehrig FR
PK49Shipley, Mason RS SR/TR15Stone, Will SR46Barnett, Spencer RS FR
KO49Shipley, Mason RS SR/TR15Stone, Will SR46Barnett, Spencer RS FR
LS58St. Louis, Lance SR42Haver, Tate RS SO
H19Bouwmeester, Jack RS SR/TR47Heil, Gehrig FR
PR0Moore Jr., DeAndre JR
KR0Moore Jr., DeAndre JR
Ad

Ohio State depth chart

Here's a look at Ohio State's depth chart for its offense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X4Smith, Jeremiah SO11Porter, Quincy FR82Adolph, David RS JR18Miller, Bodpegn FR
WR-Z17Tate, Carnell JR5Graham, Mylan RS FR7Bell, Phillip FR
WR-Y1Inniss, Brandon JR13Rodgers, Bryson RS SO8Jones, De'Zie FR
LT67Siereveld, Austin RS SO69Moore, Ian RS FR74Lowe, Carter FR
LG51Montgomery, Luke JR76Cook, Jake FR73Armstrong, Devontae RS FR
C75Hinzman, Carson RS JR62Padilla, Joshua RS SO56Kema, Isaiah FR64Lorentz, Simon RS FR
RG77Tshabola, Tegra RS JR58VanSickle, Gabe RS FR71McFadden, Jayvon FR
RT70Daniels, Phillip RS SO/TR78Onianwa, Ethan RS SR/TR72Armstrong, Deontae RS FR
TE86Klare, Max RS JR/TR89Kacmarek, Will RS SR/TR85Christian, Bennett RS JR15Thurman, Jelani RS SO
QB10Sayin, Julian RS FR/TR3Kienholz, Lincoln RS SO9St. Clair, Tavien FR6Brickhandler, Eli GR/TR
RB20Peoples, James SO12Donaldson, CJ SR/TR25Jackson, Bo FR24Dixon, Sam RS FR21Rogers, Anthony FR
Ad

Here's a look at Ohio State's depth chart for its defense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
LDE97Jackson Jr., Kenyatta RS JR11Hicks, C.J. RS JR48George, Logan JR/TR55Kirks, Dominic RS FR
NT98McDonald, Kayden JR53Smith Jr., Will RS SO94Moore, Jason RS SO93Roy, Maxwell FR
DT96Houston, Eddrick SO95Malone Jr., Tywone RS SR/TR91Carter, Jarquez FR90Mensah, Eric RS FR
RDE92Curry, Caden SR14Atkinson, Beau RS JR/TR15Grady, Zion FR52Mickens, Joshua RS SO44Sitanilei, Epi FR
WLB0Styles, Sonny SR20Pettijohn, Riley FR17Alford, Tarvos FR25Howard, Ty RS JR/TR
MLB8Reese, Arvell JR26Pierce, Payton SO23Stover, Garrett SO
LCB7Mathews Jr., Jermaine JR6Sanchez, Devin FR19Woods, Jordyn FR43Griffin, Dianté RS JR
SS18McClain, Jaylen SO10Delane, Faheem FR16Nelson Jr., Keenan RS JR/TR
FS2Downs, Caleb JR/TR9Hartford, Malik JR28Roker III, Leroy RS FR
RCB1Igbinosun, Davison SR/TR5Scott Jr., Aaron RS FR21Jones, Brenten RS JR
NB3Styles Jr., Lorenzo RS SR/TR12West, Bryce SO13Lockhart, Miles RS FR
Ad

Here's a look at Ohio State's depth chart for its special teams

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT42McGuire, Joe RS SO19McLarty, Nick RS FR
PK38Fielding, Jayden SR96Courville, Jackson JR/TR
KO38Fielding, Jayden SR96Courville, Jackson JR/TR
LS43Ferlmann, John RS SR/TR41Mills, Grant RS FR/TR35Johnson, Collin RS SR/TR
H42McGuire, Joe RS SO19McLarty, Nick RS FR
PR1Inniss, Brandon JR2Downs, Caleb JR/TR13Rodgers, Bryson RS SO
KR5Graham, Mylan RS FR17Tate, Carnell JR21Rogers, Anthony FR
Ad

How to watch Texas vs. Ohio State Week 1 game?

Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith - Source: Imagn
Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith - Source: Imagn

The Texas vs. Ohio State Week clash will be broadcast live on Fox. Fans can also livestream the game on ESPN+ and Fubo.

Ad

Here are the key details for the game:

  • Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025
  • Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH
  • TV: FOX
  • Live stream: ESPN+ and Fubo
About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications