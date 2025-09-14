Where was Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black season 2 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black season 2 unveiled the first part of the series, comprising eight episodes, on September 11, 2025. As Kimmie is now in a new and powerful position, things have changed drastically for the Bellarie family in the new season.

It follows the aftermath of Kimmie and Horace's marriage. She becomes the Chief Operating Officer of the titular company, raising a question about the Ballerie family's future. However, with greater power came greater woes in her life, challenging her professional and personal matters.

While the events of the show majorly unfold in Chicago, the series was filmed in Atlanta and Chicago.

Every major filming location where Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black season 2 was shot

A still from the series (Image via Netflix)

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black season 2 brings a mix of drama and suspense as the protagonist and other characters engage in power struggles. All the happenings of the show mainly unfold in Chicago, but a different setting was used as the base for most of the filming.

Main parts of the series were filmed in Atlanta, with some parts captured in Chicago. Here are the details about the filming locations of Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black season 2:

1) Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia, became one of the main filming locations for Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black season 2. The city's urban landscapes became a suitable backdrop for the series' plot. The crew of the series managed to shoot in the city through special midnight closures in the Midtown area. Popular streets, such as West Peachtree, Ponce de Leon Avenue, Williams Street, and more, became the shooting locations for the series through the closures. Tyler Perry Studio is also based in Atlanta. Therefore, several indoor scenes were shot at the studios.

Atlanta is a prominent metropolitan city in Georgia. It holds importance in the region due to its financial significance, educational opportunities, advanced infrastructure, and more. Places such as the High Museum of Art, Centennial Olympic Park, World of Coca-Cola, and more are some of the iconic attractions in the city. Prominent works like Avengers: Endgame and Stranger Things were also filmed here.

2) Chicago, Illinois

While the major filming of the series was done in Atlanta, a few scenes of Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black season 2 were filmed in Chicago to connect with the story's original settings. Iconic symbols of the city, such as Lake Michigan and more, can be seen in the series.

Chicago stands as the third-largest metropolitan area in the United States. It is a prominent cultural, political, and financial hub of the region. A prominent lakeshore and modern landscapes add to the beauty of the city.

Millennium Park, the Field Museum, Navy Pier, and more are some of the many attractions to see in Chicago. Major sporting, theatre, and music events also keep happening in the city, keeping its cultural spirit alive. Films and series like The Dark Knight, Home Alone, and The Bear were filmed in Chicago.

What is Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black season 2 all about?

A still from the series (Image via Netflix)

After the intense struggles Kimmie went through in season 1, the turn of events has brought her to the powerful side in Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black season 2. Taking over the titular company, she has big plans to execute ahead.

The official synopsis of the series reads as follows:

"An exotic dancer's fate takes a turn when she crosses paths with the dysfunctional family behind a cosmetics dynasty and a devious trafficking scheme."

Ballerie family members, such as Roy, Charles, Mallory, and more, have a tough time adjusting to Kimmie's presence, with their personal struggles also keeping them occupied. The protagonist's sister and best friend also bring more challenges for her, keeping the tension high about how things will unfold by the end of the season. Part 1 of the series has already been released on Netflix, with the release date for part 2 yet to be revealed.

Watch Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black season 2 part 1 on Netflix.

