Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black season 2 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the roles they play

Beauty in Black season 2 brings back the gripping world of the Bellarie family and their dangerous empire. The drama series, created by Tyler Perry, first debuted on Netflix in 2024 and quickly drew attention for its mix of family intrigue, crime, and ambition. Season 2 premiered on September 11, 2025, continuing the story of the Bellaries as they maintain their powerful but fractured dynasty in Chicago.
This season features returning actors like Taylor Polidore Williams, Crystle Stewart, Ricco Ross, and Debbi Morgan, alongside an ensemble cast of new and familiar faces.
Who plays who in Beauty in Black season 2?
Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie
Kimmie is an exotic dancer with dreams of entrepreneurship, looking up to Mallory as her role model. When her life collides with the Bellaries, she finds herself entangled in their complex web of power. Williams is known for Divorce in the Black and Snowfall.
Amber Reign Smith as Rain
Rain, Kimmie’s best friend, has been her anchor since childhood. Their bond is tested after an accident that changes Rain’s fate. Smith previously appeared in Tyler Perry’s Bruh and The Oval.
Xavier Smalls as Angel
Angel is a hustler and childhood friend of Kimmie and Rain. His connections draw him deeper into the Bellarie family’s dangerous orbit. Smalls is recognized for his role in Madea’s Destination Wedding.
Crystle Stewart as Mallory
Mallory, wife of Roy Bellarie, embodies the face of the Beauty in Black brand. She wasn’t born wealthy but has risen to power as a central figure in the family empire. Stewart has appeared in For Better or Worse and Acrimony.
Ricco Ross as Horace
Horace is the patriarch who built the Beauty in Black dynasty. He controls the family’s wealth and decisions, forcing everyone else to fall in line. Ross is known for Aliens and Bosch: Legacy.
Debbi Morgan as Olivia
Olivia, Horace’s ex-wife, remains linked to the family business and their children, even as her influence fades. Morgan has starred in Eve’s Bayou and Love & Basketball.
Richard Lawson as Norman
Norman, Horace’s brother, seeks wealth through shady dealings, making him a threat both inside and outside the family. Lawson is known for For Colored Girls and House of Payne.
Steven G. Norfleet as Charles
Charles, one of Horace’s sons, lives recklessly and frequents the Bellaries’ strip club front. Norfleet is recognized from Ruthless and Watchmen.
Julian Horton as Roy
Roy, Mallory’s husband, struggles to live up to his father’s expectations while hiding his infidelity. Horton has appeared in Bruh and Tough Love: Atlanta.
Supporting cast
- Charles Malik Whitfield as Jules
- Terrell Carter as Varney
- Bryan Tanaka as Officer Alex
What is Beauty in Black season 2 all about?
Beauty in Black season 2 continues the story of the Bellarie family, founders of a successful beauty brand in Chicago. Behind their public image lies corruption, deceit, and an underground trafficking network. This season delves deeper into the personal struggles of family members, their associates, and outsiders drawn into their orbit.
The series explores themes of ambition, loyalty, and moral compromise. Kimmie, Mallory, and Horace remain central to the power dynamics, while other characters navigate shifting alliances and secrets. With its blend of crime drama and family saga, the season expands the world established in the first installment while raising the stakes for everyone involved.
Where is Beauty in Black season 2 streaming online?
Beauty in Black season 2 is streaming exclusively on Netflix. The platform released part one of the season on September 11, 2025. Netflix subscribers worldwide can access the series as part of their membership.
All episodes from season 1 remain available, allowing new viewers to catch up on the Bellaries’ story before diving into the latest chapters.
Streaming now on Netflix, Beauty in Black season 2 cements its place as one of the most talked-about series of the year.