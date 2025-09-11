Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black season 2 part 1 ending explained: Who survives the Bellarie power struggles?

Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black season 2, which premiered on Netflix on September 11, 2025, continues the story of the powerful Bellarie family as their feud intensifies. The season explores who manages to survive the ongoing power struggles within the family’s beauty empire. Part 1 of the season, spanning eight episodes, ends with pivotal confrontations that leave several characters’ futures uncertain.

At the center is Kimmie, now established as Mrs. Bellarie and serving as Chief Operating Officer of the company, whose rise alters the balance of authority. Alongside her are key figures, including business rivals, family members, and allies caught in shifting loyalties.

With betrayals, violent clashes, and corporate battles defining the narrative, the question of survival drives the unfolding story.

What happened in Beauty in Black season 2 part 1 ending?

Beauty in Black season 2 (Image via Netflix)

The central conflict in Beauty in Black season 2 revolves around Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams), who secures her position through her marriage to Horace (Ricco Ross). Her rise shakes the foundation of the Bellarie family, leaving Horace’s children Roy (Julian Horton) and Charles (Steven G. Norfleet) reeling. Both sons expect to inherit the company, but Horace’s decision changes everything.

Charles faces dire consequences after killing three men during a robbery attempt. His desperate attempts to cover up the crime drag attorney Varney (Terrell Carter) into the mess, ending in a cliffhanger when masked intruders storm Charles’s home. Roy, meanwhile, loses ground when Kimmie openly threatens to destroy him for past betrayals.

Kimmie's best friend, Rain (Amber Reign Smith), further intensifies the chaos. After mistakenly injuring Glen, the son of powerful security chief Jules, Rain risks retaliation that could endanger everyone. Despite the mounting pressure, Kimmie survives the first half of the season and even manages to strengthen her control by exposing shell companies run by Olivia (Debbi Morgan) and Norman (Richard Lawson).

The outcome leaves her family cornered but still dangerous, ensuring that the power struggle is far from over.

What happens to Charles and Varney?

Beauty in Black season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Charles’s storyline in Beauty in Black season 2 shows just how deep the fractures run within the Bellarie family. His secret relationship with Varney becomes public knowledge after Roy exposes him, stripping him of privacy and leverage. Matters spiral further when Charles kills three would-be robbers and attempts to dispose of their bodies.

Varney puts his loyalty to the test when he discovers Charles in the midst of dismembering the corpses. The shocking discovery strains their relationship, but before they can address it, the pair are confronted by masked men claiming to be police. Whether they are actual law enforcement or hired enforcers remains unknown, as the season cuts to black, leaving their fate uncertain.

The unresolved cliffhanger positions Charles at a dangerous crossroads. If the intruders are indeed police, his crimes could finally catch up with him. If not, it suggests another faction within the Bellarie world has decided to silence him. Either way, his survival depends on forces outside his control.

How do Rain and Sylvie change the stakes?

Kimmie’s household faces disruption as Rain and Sylvie (Bailey Tippen) escalate tensions. Recovering from a failed cosmetic procedure, Rain pursues revenge and violently clashes with Daga and Shake Shake, leading Officer Alex (Bryan Tanaka) to shoot both and face implications.

The incident draws Kimmie further into law enforcement scrutiny. Meanwhile, Sylvie becomes involved with Glen, the son of Jules. Rain, sensing Sylvie's danger, pushes Glen out of a window, causing him severe injuries and straining the relationship between Kimmie and Jules, a significant figure in Bellarie.

By the end of Beauty in Black season 2 part 1, the actions of Rain and Sylvie create new adversaries for Kimmie, as Kimmie's corporate ascent contrasts with the mounting instability in her personal life.

Why does Kimmie threaten Roy?

Beauty in Black season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Roy’s past with Kimmie resurfaces in Beauty in Black season 2, highlighting just how personal the family conflict has become. Before Kimmie’s marriage to Horace, she was Roy’s mistress. Their relationship ended bitterly when Roy refused to help her during a crisis involving her sister.

In the part 1 finale, Kimmie finally confronts him. She accuses him of causing much of her suffering and vows revenge. Roy attempts intimidation, but Kimmie refuses to back down. Her declaration signals a new chapter in their conflict, one that goes beyond business rivalries and into deeply personal territory.

Her threats, coupled with her decisive actions at the board meeting, mark her transformation into a central figure of power. For Roy, it means the game has changed, and survival will now depend on his ability to outmaneuver his stepmother.

The Bellarie legacy

Beauty in Black season 2 (Image via Netflix)

The ending of Beauty in Black season 2 part 1 shows the Bellarie family divided. Kimmie consolidates power, Mallory prepares a countermove, Charles’s fate remains uncertain, and Roy faces direct challenges. Rain and Sylvie create new conflicts that heighten instability.

Horace, away in Italy for treatment, leaves the family exposed. His decision to dilute relatives’ shares fuels further resentment and shifting loyalties. With Kimmie uncovering hidden dealings and signaling major changes, the Bellarie empire enters a period of uncertainty. The only thing that is certain is that the fight for control will get more intense as part 2 draws near.

Beauty in Black season 2 part 1 is now streaming on Netflix.

