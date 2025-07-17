Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 cast and character guide: Who’s returning, who’s new, and who’s playing what?

After eight seasons that blend emotional honesty, friendship dynamics, and high-stakes drama, Tyler Perry’s Sistas enters season 9 with renewed intensity.

The most anticipated new season is set to debut on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 9 pm ET/PT on BET and BET+. The series will feature 22 episodes that showcase the plot development of the enriched story.

What sets Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 apart is its immediate immersion into crisis. The season kicks off with an important plot development, with the first episode focusing on Karen experiencing a significant difficulty during pregnancy: an event that shapes the tone of the story that is about to unfold.

With old tensions and changing relationships, the next season may also continue to discover more about the lives of the Atlanta women, not only with new stories but more insights about their journeys.

Cast overview of Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9

KJ Smith as Andrea "Andi" Barnes

BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet - Source: Getty

Andi joins Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 directly following her kidnapping trauma, something in which viewers are left unsure as to whether she is both physically and emotionally safe.

As an ambitious corporate attorney, her life has been nothing short of a professional and personal juggling act, and this season introduces survival and trauma. Smith grounds the series with her acting, which is full of emotion.

KJ Smith is also recognized for her performances in Queen Sugar, The Family Business, Fatal Affair, and Dynasty.

Mignon von as Daniella "Danni" King

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Red Carpet - Source: Getty

Danni is back with her characteristic humor and career ambition. Her previous seasons were surrounded by court revelations as well as sobriety issues. Paired with Tony, there will be additional moral and romantic turmoil to fuel her blossoming legal career.

Mignon Von has been featured in Sister Code and C U Later Tuesday, and before becoming an actress, she served as a production assistant on Tyler Perry productions.

Ebony Obsidian as Karen Mott

Vanity Fair And Instagram Present Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood - Source: Getty

Karen's season opens with a literal bang; she goes into labor in the premiere, testing her relationships and health like never before. Obsidian, the star of If Beale Street Could Talk, brings this narrative to bear with emotional heft, giving one of her most demanding performances yet.

Ebony Obsidian has been featured in If Beale Street Could Talk, the critically acclaimed film version of the James Baldwin novel directed by Barry Jenkins. She is further recognized for her recurring roles in Hunters, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, and Six Degrees of Murder.

Novi Brown as Sabrina Hollins

2025 Pan African Arts And Film Festival: Opening Night Screening Of "Magazine Dreams" - Source: Getty

The arc of Sabrina is even more intimate, addressing betrayal and self-preservation. With previous romantic wounds still fresh, this season gives Brown space to deepen that character growth and vulnerability.

Novi Brown has appeared as a guest on The Real, and she has been featured in Sleeping with My Student, Alone in the Dark, and The First Noelle.

Crystal Renee Hayslett as Fatima Wilson-Taylor

2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola- Ernest N. Convention Center - Source: Getty

Fatima, the crew’s life support, stabilizes Karen through her labor crisis. Hayslett’s rise from production assistant to series regular and Zatima lead informs her grounded performance as the season’s emotional backbone.

Before becoming an actress, Crystal Renee Hayslett performed in Zatima and Madea Farewell Play, and was employed in Tyler Perry Studios in wardrobe and costume design.

Devale Ellis as Zac Taylor

Crystal Renee's "Keep It Positive, Sweetie" Podcast Live Taping - Source: Getty

Zac returns to the scene after the shooting with loyalty to the test and consequences ahead. Ellis comes back to co-lead Zatima, bringing that connection to this season’s trials and uncertainties.

Devale Ellis has appeared in Zatima, NCIS, Placeholders, and Bigger, as well as operates a successful family vlog on YouTube, called The Ellises.

Chido Nwokocha as Gary Marshall Borders

BET Awards 2024 - Red Carpet - Source: Getty

The main protagonist is Gary, who once again focuses on his actions from the previous season, which led to violence and tension. Season 9 will also focus on the legal and emotional consequences of his narrative.

Nwokocha has also appeared in the television show Murder in the First and portrayed a recurring role in the legal/crime drama series produced by Steven Bochco, receiving early praise due to his realistic performance. He also later featured in Destroyer and Top Gun: Maverick.

Supporting cast of Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9

Angela Beyinc (Pam)

Brian Jordan Jr. (Maurice)

Kevin A. Walton (Aaron)

Branden Wellington (Tony)

Chris Warren Jr. (Hayden)

All character reprise their roles to enrich the well-conducted personal storylines.

Additional Returning & New Cast

Viewers can also expect familiar people in the Sistas universe , Robin, Tony, Jasmine, crossovers from Zatima, and the upcoming Divorced Sistas spinoff .

Recurring New Faces

Season 9 introduces three new actors who add interesting plots:

Darone Okolie (All American, Winning Time) makes his debut as Roc, a new possible love interest who brings up romance and intrigue.

Sullivan Jones (The Gilded Age, Harlem) features as Dr. Vaughn, who has been deeply rooted in the healthcare battle of Karen and may have crossed a professional and personal boundary

Walnette Marie Santiago (Doom Patrol, BMF) will also appear as a new character, Nia, who will shake up the existing emotional and friendship dynamics.

Behind-the-scenes & production insights of Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9

BET renewed Tyler Perry’s Sistas for season 9 on March 12, 2025, a few weeks before the season 8 finale. Filming began on March 24 in Atlanta and concluded in May, strategically, before its July 16 premiere.

Tyler Perry repeats his role as a writer, director, and EP, ensuring a consistent narrative tone and emotionally charged storytelling. The official trailer, released on July 14, 2025, teases high-pitched emotional revelations, tense relationships, and the initial crisis at the hospital.

Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 premieres on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 9 PM ET / 8 PM CT, exclusively on BET, and new episodes will become available each week.

