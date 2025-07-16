What time will Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 be released on BET? Release time for all regions explored

Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 premieres globally on BET and BET+ on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, featuring a total of 22 episodes. The series is broadcast weekly, with new episodes released every Wednesday after the premiere.

The show centers on four Black women—Andi Barnes, Karen Mott, Dani King, and Sabrina Hollins—residing in Atlanta. It focuses on their friendships, jobs, and love lives. The narrative progresses in a serialized style, using cliffhangers and character growth to sustain excitement. Themes of loyalty, identity, and personal development are intricately connected throughout their distinct paths.

Major cast members reprising their roles for season 9 are KJ Smith (Andi Barnes), Ebony Obsidian (Karen Mott), Mignon Von (Dani King), and Novi Brown (Sabrina Hollins). Supporting roles are played by DeVale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Kevin A. Walton, Trinity Whiteside, Crystal Renee Hayslett, and Brian Jordan Jr. Tyler Perry serves as writer, director, and executive producer for the season. Production is managed by Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 release time for all major regions revealed

Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 premiere will release at 9:00 PM ET on BET. Here is a list of release times for Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 across multiple regions:

Region Time Zone Release Time (July 16) United States (ET) Eastern Time 9:00 PM United States (CT) Central Time 8:00 PM United States (PT) Pacific Time 6:00 PM Canada (EST) Eastern Time 9:00 PM United Kingdom BST (UTC +1) 2:00 AM (July 17) South Africa SAST (UTC +2) 3:00 AM (July 17) India IST (UTC +5:30) 6:30 AM (July 17) Australia AEST (UTC +10) 11:00 AM (July 17)

Episodes will be released weekly every Wednesday on BET after the premiere. Viewers can also stream them on BET+ shortly after the live premiere. The release pattern will remain consistent throughout the season unless stated otherwise by the network.

For international viewers, BET+ is accessible in supported regions or with VPN assistance. Check local listings or regional availability guidelines before accessing BET+ outside the US.

How many episodes will there be in Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9?

Andi and Fatima discuss important decisions in Tyler Perry’s Sistas as tensions rise around Karen’s condition. (Image via BET+)

Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 will include a total of 22 episodes. The show premieres with episode 1, titled We Still Rollin, on July 16, 2025. No mid-season break has been announced at the time of writing. The full episode list and individual titles have yet to be released. Each episode is expected to follow the format of approximately 42 to 45 minutes of runtime, consistent with past seasons.

Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 continues directly after the dramatic finale of season 8, where Andi was kidnapped by a masked assailant just after deciding to pursue a relationship with Robin. The fallout from this event is expected to dominate the early episodes, alongside unresolved arcs like Gary’s stabbing, which was revealed to be orchestrated by his ex-wife, Jasmine, and her accomplice, Hudson.

Meanwhile, Karen’s pregnancy takes a serious turn, prompting a race to the hospital in the premiere episode titled No Time To Wait.

The official logline for the episode states:

"The Sistas must put their individual problems at hand aside after learning that something is wrong with Karen's pregnancy. The Sistas must put their current individual problems and traumas aside when they learn something is wrong with Karen's pregnancy. It's a mad dash to the hospital in a city recovering from a blackout."

Viewers can expect deeper emotional arcs and new conflict resolutions throughout the 22-episode run. BET confirmed that the series remained the number one scripted cable show among Black viewers in 2024, a position that reinforces its cultural relevance heading into season 9. Each week, new episodes will build on the cliffhangers and emotional stakes that define the series. The serialized format allows viewers to track gradual character development across the full season.

Is Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 only available on BET?

Yes, Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 is currently exclusive to BET and BET+. Viewers in the United States can watch the show on BET through their TV provider or stream episodes on BET+.

All previous seasons (1–8) are available on BET+, with no scheduled removals announced. BET+ offers two subscription plans: a standard plan at $5.99/month (with ads) and an ad-free plan at $9.99/month. International access to BET+ may require a VPN, depending on regional availability.

The show is not available on other major streaming platforms at this time. BET remains the only official distributor of the series. The network has not announced any syndication plans for other platforms or international broadcasters. However, promotional materials suggest that BET+ will remain the central hub for both new episodes and archival content moving forward.

Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 picks up after key story developments from season 8 and will air weekly beginning July 16. The show continues its serialized format, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday.

