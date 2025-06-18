Who does Tyler Perry have a son with? All about Aman Tyler Perry as his name surfaces in Derek Dixon lawsuit texts

Actor Derek Dixon recently filed a lawsuit against Tyler Perry on charges of assault and s*xual harassment on June 13, 2025, and reported by TMZ on Tuesday, June 17. Notably, the name of Tyler’s 10-year-old son, Aman, has now emerged in the alleged text messages that were included in the legal documents, as shared by a netizen on X.

Notably, Aman has been kept away from the spotlight over the years. According to People magazine, Aman was born to Tyler’s ex-girlfriend, Gelila Bekele, in 2014. While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show around three years ago, Tyler Perry said that Oprah Winfrey has sent many books to his son.

Derek Dixon’s lawsuit claimed that Tyler Perry reportedly made a s*xual approach towards him in January 2020. As per Page Six, the alleged incident happened at Tyler’s Atlanta-based residence.

The legal documents related to the case say that Tyler and Derek’s first meeting dates back to 2019. The latter requested Perry’s contact number, aiming to get a role in a project.

While Dixon managed to become a part of The Oval, a show created by Tyler Perry, the actor and filmmaker allegedly started sending text messages to Dixon, questioning Derek’s s*xual preferences, as stated by NBC News. The text messages added to the lawsuit seemingly featured Tyler speaking about Derek’s acting skills and told Dixon that he wanted to have a conversation by writing:

“Aman gets here tomorrow so he’s got my full attention. I’ll be trapped until the day after Christmas so let’s talk then.”

The screenshots of the alleged text messages exchanged between Tyler and Dixon are currently trending on social media. The texts featured Tyler reportedly addressing that Dixon had a “fresh voice” and added:

“I also want to try and get you with the right people to help you make these shows work. They are not for my audience but we need to find a home for this stuff.”

Tyler Perry opened up on the reasons for keeping his son away from public view

Although Tyler has kept Aman away from the limelight, he has spoken about his son on various occasions. Back in 2014, an insider for People magazine claimed that Aman’s name refers to peace and is a representation of the holiday season alongside Thanksgiving.

Tyler Perry appeared for an interview with People magazine around six years ago, where he said that Aman has been bringing a lot of joy to his life. The doting father mentioned that he loves it when Aman goes to sleep and added:

“This is the thing he does: ‘Can a cheetah beat a rancher? Can a cheetah beat a car? Can a cheetah beat a bird? Can a cheetah beat a leaf falling?’ By the time we go through all of, ‘Can a cheetah beat?’, I’m beat.”

Tyler also opened up about how he has raised his son during an interview on Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast in 2023. Perry said that he once spoke to Aman when he was refusing to brush his teeth. He told his son at the time that he should not behave in that manner, as his parents had taught him better.

Tyler Perry revealed during a conversation with AARP The Magazine the previous year that he wants Aman to live a normal life as much as possible, and continued:

“I want him to know what it’s like to have his own name and his own life and not have the pressure of trying to live up to whatever or whoever your father was.”

While Aman’s name has allegedly emerged in the text messages added into the lawsuit by Derek Dixon, Tyler Perry has yet to share a response to the same.

