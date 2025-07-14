Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 8 recap: Everything to know before season 9 arrives

Tyler Perry's Sistas season 8 premiered on BET on October 16, 2024. The 22 episodes follow the aftermath of events that take place after Gary's stabbing. The storyline continues the lives of Andi, Karen, Danni, Sabrina, and Fatima, whose lives become complicated and tangled in emotional turmoil. The official synopsis for the season reads:

"Andi, Karen, Danni, Sabrina and Fatima navigate the ups and downs of their love lives, careers and friendship in Atlanta."

Meanwhile, Karen prepares to give birth, Danni deals with relationship problems, while Sabrina is devastated after catching Rich cheating on her. Before the season 9 premiere on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, here's a recap of all the major events that take place in Sistas season 8.

Sistas season 8: Andi’s Confession & Robin’s Arrival

During Sistas season 8 episode 3, Andi has her friends over to her apartment, who discover Robin, her new attorney, being a bit too friendly with her. Once he departs, Andi makes a shocking revelation: she had never planned to marry Gary by choice but was intimidated into it at gunpoint.

He had threatened to derail Jordan's career as an attorney if she didn't comply. Danni voices immediate distrust of Robin and warns about the vindictiveness among light-skinned men. A sisterhood sit-down follows, where Karen jokes about Andi potentially being the person who stabbed Gary.

Andi is furious at the accusation, but calmly reminds them that everyone present had a motive. She struggles to reconcile the Gary she thought she knew with the threatening figure he’s become, revealing her emotional conflict.

Meanwhile, at the office, Robin asserts dominance as the interim head of the firm, evaluating Hayden and Fatima’s performance. He assigns Fatima to administrative support and forces Hayden into Andi’s caseload. Fatima attempts to caution Andi against Robin’s overreach, but Andi brushes it off, more focused on Robin’s legal guidance than the warning.

Sabrina and Richie's dynamic in Sistas season 8

In Sistas season 8, Richie stands by Sabrina after she has been questioned by the authorities and traumatised by her fertility procedures. The two seem to tighten their bond as Richie shows readiness to be tested for sperm, as desired by Sabrina, who wants to be a parent.

But Sabrina starts to wonder about his actual intentions, whether or not parenthood is something that Richie truly wants, or if he's just pretending to support her plans. As the season progresses, Sabrina becomes emotionally more detached, especially after a business trip where she becomes more intimate with Domani.

Although she guarantees Richie that there wasn't physical contact with Domani, she confesses that she is confused about what she feels. This scene marks a change in their relationship, leading to Sabrina asking them to break up and date other people.

In the Sistas season 8 season finale, tensions run high when Sabrina stops by Richie's juice shop and catches him red-handed hooking up with Penelope. The infidelity seals her reservations about their compatibility and ends their romance for good.

What happens in the Sistas season 8 finale?

The Sistas season 8 finale serves up a savage payoff between Hudson and Jasmine's revenge scheme. After Gary surprises everyone by surviving, it’s revealed that Jasmine, his ex-wife, thought to be incarcerated, has been released, possibly through Marie Willis’s influence. She reunites with Hudson, the high school friend whom Gary once publicly humiliated.

Together, they orchestrate Andi’s kidnapping, blindfolding her and delivering a chilling threat: stealing Gary’s money and staging their disappearances after murdering both of them. The tense confrontation turns deadly when Hudson, in a surprise move, kills Jasmine, next pointing his gun at Andi as Gary pleads for her life.

Zac bursts into the scene, setting off a desperate battle. During the ensuing melee, a gunshot is heard, leaving the audience to wonder who lives. This explosive finale of Sistas season 8 discloses bitter resentment fueled by earlier bullying and romantic betrayal, transforming Hudson from old buddy to cold-blooded foe.

Sistas season 8 is available to stream on BET.

