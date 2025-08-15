Tyler Perry’s Miss Governor season 1 (part 2) ending explained: Does Antoinette Dunkerson become the Governor of Mississippi?

Formerly known as She the People, Tyler Perry’s Miss Governor season 1 (part 2) premiered exclusively on Netflix on August 14, 2025.A political comedy series created by Perry and Niya Palmer, the show revolves around Antoinette Dunkerson after she becomes Mississippi's first Black lieutenant governor. Portrayed by Terri J. Vaughn, Antoinette faces political and personal challenges after she takes office, and part 2 sees her political future hanging in the balance.Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers from the show. Reader's discretion is advised.After an eventful part 1 that saw Governor Harper admitted to the hospital after a heart attack, Antoinette finds herself in front of the State Senate. That was mainly thanks to her own misdeeds after a series of questionable decisions that came to hurt her throughout part 2. But the State Senate focuses on her relationship with her bodyguard, Michael.Things eventually reach a boiling point, but Antoinette somehow manages to survive the aftermath and the hearing without losing her position or her sanity in Tyler Perry’s Miss Governor season 1. Nevertheless, she has yet to become the Governer of Mississippi.Governor Harper’s ‘recovery’ means that Antoinette's quest for the Governor remains on hold in Tyler Perry’s Miss Governor season 1 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPart 2 of Tyler Perry’s Miss Governor season 1 began with Antoinette Dunkerson potentially set to become the next Governor, but it did not end that way. With Governor Harper admitted to the hospital after a heart attack, many viewers might have expected Antoinette to automatically assume the position.However, while she was nearly named as the acting governor as Harper recovered in the hospital, a State Senate hearing quickly quashed that dream. Antoinette saw her name dragged through the mud after a string of terrible decisions, including beginning a relationship with her bodyguard, Michael.That eventually turned out to be the nail in her coffin, although she somehow managed to slide through the State Senate hearing without losing her position. While she believed it was the start of a new era for her, Jed Bonds broke Governor Harper out of the hospital to stop Antoinette from assuming power.The recovery was anything but miraculous as Harper appeared disoriented, visibly frail and wearing a shirt with a blazer over his hospital gown as Jed paraded him across the waiting press. It left the show with Antoinette playing second fiddle to Harper yet again, although it did leave something open for season 2 of Tyler Perry’s Miss Governor.Henry spills everything in an attempt to defend Antoinette in Tyler Perry’s Miss Governor season 1A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/Netflix)While he arrived as Governor Harper and Jed Bonds’ inside man, Henry turned from spy to hero for Antoinette Dunkerson in the part 2 finale of Tyler Perry’s Miss Governor season 1. During the State Senate hearing, Henry was one of the many people called to testify, and he, unexpectedly, emerged as one of Antoinette’s biggest voices.He made the surprising decision to break his ranks and instead delivered a testimony in her favor. Henry proceeded to expose how Governor Harper and Jed were working to stop Antoinette from doing any meaningful work while in office by guiding her to other issues.Not only that, he added that whether or not she had a relationship with her bodyguard, there was a blatant double standards at play between white male politicians and Antoinette. Henry even revealed some of the indiscretions he had covered up, including taking a politician home from a strip club, covering up affairs, and more throughout his career.His defense proved to be shockingly effective as the hearing was adjourned indefinitely, giving Antoinette and her team a moment to enjoy their victory before Jed made another move.Interested viewers can watch Tyler Perry’s Miss Governor season 1 on Netflix.