Tyler Perry’s Miss Governor season 1 (part 1) recap: All to know before part 2 arrives

Created by Tyler Perry and Niya Palmer, Tyler Perry’s Miss Governor season 1 (part 1) premiered exclusively on Netflix on May 22, 2025. Previously called "She the People," the political comedy series stars Terri J. Vaughn and explores the story of Mississippi's first Black lieutenant governor navigating both political challenges and family drama.

Vaughn portrays Antoinette Dunkerson, who is a former attorney turned political appointee, and the show chronicles her struggles with her new role. Throughout the eight-episode run of Tyler Perry’s Miss Governor season 1 (part 1), the series explored how Antoinette dealt with her sudden political appointment.

Alongside, she’s also forced to balance her personal life and eccentric family, including her daughter, granddaughter, sons, and her outspoken mother. Each episode delves into various challenges and forces Antoinette to combat them in both her personal and political life. The series tackles serious themes of race and politics in the American South with Perry's signature blend of comedy and drama.

Part 1 of the show, with its mix of political satire and family comedy, earned mixed reviews from critics. Part 2 is expected to premiere on August 14, 2025, exclusively on Netflix.

Tyler Perry’s Miss Governor season 1 kicks off with Antoinette Dunkerson’s political ascension

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Tyler Perry’s Miss Governor season 1 introduces viewers to Antoinette Dunkerson (Terri J. Vaughn), who makes history as Mississippi's first Black lieutenant governor. The first half follows Antoinette’s attempt to figure out and thrive while working under a sexist governor. From her very first day, Governor Irwin Harper creates obstacle after obstacle for her while consistently undermining her.

Not only that, he also displays misogynistic behaviour toward her, which only becomes worse as the season progresses. Antoinette can be seen struggling to establish her voice in episodes like "Lay of the Land" and "Getting Adjusted." Along the way, she also deals with viral scandals that threaten her reputation and pipeline protests that test her political convictions.

However, as the series progresses, Antoinette grows and grows in political confidence while staying true to her values.

Antoinette’s personal life does cause a few problems for her career

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

In addition to the conflict with the governor and within the office, Miss Governor explores Antoinette’s personal life and life outside the office as well. Thus, that often includes conflicts surrounding her large family, which spans her daughter Shamika Latavia Latoya Farrah, granddaughter Lola, son Titus, son Basil, and outspoken mother Cleo Dunkerson.

The season 1 part 1 finale especially highlighted Lola's desire to express herself after watching her grandmother do the same. Furthermore, throughout the series, Antoinette falls for her head of security, Michael, but dating a member of her staff could be problematic given her position.

However, in the season 1 part 1 finale, the two have decided to avoid dealing with their attraction and bury their feelings instead. That will likely be further explored going forward in part 2, with the two opting to maintain a professional relationship.

What happens to Governor Irwin Harper in Tyler Perry’s Miss Governor season 1 part 1 finale?

In Tyler Perry’s Miss Governor season 1 part 1 finale, Governor Irwin Harper experiences a medical emergency, with viewers left in the dark as to his fate. The episode ended on a dramatic cliffhanger where Antoinette Dunkerson immediately stands up to the governor. Following their confrontation and after she leaves, employees rush into Harper's office and call for an ambulance.

However, the nature of Governor Harper's medical emergency is never explicitly said, and viewers will have to wait until part 2 of season 1 is released. If he is hospitalized or dies, Antoinette may become the acting governor of Mississippi. This will afford her more power to make the moves she wants and put her in a position to make changes to the legislature and more.

Interested viewers can watch Tyler Perry’s Miss Governor season 1 on Netflix.

