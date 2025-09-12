  • home icon
Does Angel die in Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black season 2 part 1? Details explored

By Rajan Bhattacharya
Modified Sep 12, 2025 09:28 GMT
Is Angel alive in Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black season 2 part 1
Is Angel alive in Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black season 2 part 1 (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda [Original Image via Netflix])

Beauty in Black season 2 premiered its first part on Netflix on September 11, 2025, with eight episodes that explore the Bellarie family drama. This season follows Kimmie’s journey as she navigates the ruthless beauty industry and a family rife with tension, secrets, and power struggles.

Kimmie is the new chief operating officer at Beauty in Black. While Kimmie is in charge, though, many other characters are struggling with their own lives in the tough setting.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Beauty in Black season 2 part 1. Reader’s discretion is required.

The central plot of Beauty in Black season 2 explores Kimmie’s adjustment to her newfound power within the Bellarie family business. The family dynamics are strained as Kimmie faces resistance from Horace's sons, Charles and Roy, along with other members of the family. Tensions are high, not just within the office but also back at the Bellarie compound.

A key storyline is Angel’s survival after an attempted assassination. Angel does not die in season 2 part 1; despite being shot, he plays dead and survives the attack. His storyline involves him going into hiding, knowing that the people who tried to kill him would still come after him and his family.

The start of Angel’s troubles in Beauty in Black season 2 part 1

A still from Beauty in Black season 2 part 1 (Image via Netflix)
A still from Beauty in Black season 2 part 1 (Image via Netflix)

In the early episodes of Beauty in Black season 2, Angel (played by Xavier Smalls) is put in a dangerous position. Horace inadvertently authorizes an attempt on Angel's life. At the beginning of this season, Angel’s fate seems grim as he is targeted by hitmen while at a bus stop.

He is shot, and in a thrilling scene, Angel is shot but stays alive by pretending to be dead. It's a tense and exciting moment that makes fans wonder if this is the end for Angel's character. His presumed death sets the stage for the next tense parts of the season, as the Bellarie family deals with the effects of the violence.

Angel fakes death after being shot at the bus stop to save himself from more trouble from the people who shot him. His ability to stay alive shows how strong he is and how well he can deal with the risks around him.

Angel's escape and the call for help

After surviving the assassination attempt, Angel knows that he must go into hiding to avoid further threats to his life and that of his family. The Bellarie family’s head of security, Jules, and others are still after him, and if they find out that he is alive, they will certainly target his loved ones.

To keep himself safe, Angel hides out at Horace's house, taking advantage of Horace's money and ties to stay out of sight. This episode shows how desperate Angel is and how tense things are between him and the Bellarie family.

As Beauty in Black season 2, part 1 progresses, Angel’s role in the story becomes more central. In the eighth episode, Hold the Pleasantries, he receives a call from his former ally, Rain, who asks for his help.

He chose to help Rain, which shows that even though his life is in danger, he can't cut himself off from people who used to be important to him. This call could lead to problems in the future, especially since the Bellarie family has a history of power battles and betrayals.

Angel's resilience and future

A still from Beauty in Black season 2 part 1 (Image via Netflix)
A still from Beauty in Black season 2 part 1 (Image via Netflix)

Beauty in Black season 2 part 1 doesn't really kill Angel, but his fate is still up in the air. Even though he made it through the first attempt on his life, the fact that Jules and other enemies are still after him says that his survival is not safe.

He is hiding at Horace's house to make the most of the resources he has access to, which only adds to the stress.

All eight episodes of Beauty in Black season 2 part 1 are available for streaming now on Netflix.

Rajan Bhattacharya

Rajan Bhattacharya

Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.

Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.

If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.'

