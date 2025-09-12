9x Grammy-winning producer and Jimmy Fallon offer special help at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement made headlines last month and now they are getting offers for their wedding entertainment. On Thursday's episode of "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon mentioned how the band Foreigner wanted to play at the upcoming nuptials for Swift and Kelce.

Ad

Grammy winning producer Mark Ronson was a guest on the show and told Fallon that he wants to throw his hat in the ring as well. Ronson offered his DJ services at the wedding reception.

"While we’re here — if you guys need a DJ, Taylor, Travis?”-Mark Ronson said

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jimmy Fallon then added he would offer his own expertise and offer comedic entertainment as well if the couple was interested.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Yeah, if you need a comedian to go as well, I can do some stand-up.”

The Taylor Swift Updates © @theTSupdates Jimmy Fallon offered to be Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce’s wedding stand-up comedian.

Ad

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have kept the details of their wedding planning quiet. The couple, who has been together since the summer of 2023, announced their engagement on August 25th in a joint post on Instagram.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes new steakhouse features nod to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' new venture, "1587 Prime" had a soft opening this week in Kansas City. The steakhouse, which features both Mahomes and Kelce's jersey numbers in the name and some of their favorite dishes and drinks on the menu.

Ad

Amongst the drink menu items is a cocktail called "The Alchemy", the same name as a song from Taylor Swift's last album, "The Tortured Poet's Department”. This week, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback made an appearance on the radio show, The Drive, and was asked about the cocktail named after Swift.

"I'm not a big liquor drinker myself, but from everything I've heard, it's a really good drink. We obviously really wanted to have an ode to Taylor, and how important she is to not only us, but to this city as well. So I think people will be super excited to get it. It has the theatrics and stuff like that, which I think people will love, but it's also a really good drink as well.”-Mahomes said on Wednesday's The Drive

Ad

TODAY @TODAYshow A drink on the menu at the new 1587 Prime steakhouse in Kansas City has a name that Swifties will quickly recognize.

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes also has a drink named in her honor called the "Queen B."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.