  • 9x Grammy-winning producer and Jimmy Fallon offer special help at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 12, 2025 19:18 GMT
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty
Jimmy Fallon and Mark Ronson have offered their services to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for their upcoming wedding. - Source: Getty

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement made headlines last month and now they are getting offers for their wedding entertainment. On Thursday's episode of "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon mentioned how the band Foreigner wanted to play at the upcoming nuptials for Swift and Kelce.

Grammy winning producer Mark Ronson was a guest on the show and told Fallon that he wants to throw his hat in the ring as well. Ronson offered his DJ services at the wedding reception.

"While we’re here — if you guys need a DJ, Taylor, Travis?”-Mark Ronson said

Jimmy Fallon then added he would offer his own expertise and offer comedic entertainment as well if the couple was interested.

“Yeah, if you need a comedian to go as well, I can do some stand-up.”
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have kept the details of their wedding planning quiet. The couple, who has been together since the summer of 2023, announced their engagement on August 25th in a joint post on Instagram.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes new steakhouse features nod to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' new venture, "1587 Prime" had a soft opening this week in Kansas City. The steakhouse, which features both Mahomes and Kelce's jersey numbers in the name and some of their favorite dishes and drinks on the menu.

Amongst the drink menu items is a cocktail called "The Alchemy", the same name as a song from Taylor Swift's last album, "The Tortured Poet's Department”. This week, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback made an appearance on the radio show, The Drive, and was asked about the cocktail named after Swift.

"I'm not a big liquor drinker myself, but from everything I've heard, it's a really good drink. We obviously really wanted to have an ode to Taylor, and how important she is to not only us, but to this city as well. So I think people will be super excited to get it. It has the theatrics and stuff like that, which I think people will love, but it's also a really good drink as well.”-Mahomes said on Wednesday's The Drive
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes also has a drink named in her honor called the "Queen B."

Edited by Bethany Cohen
