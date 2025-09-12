Patrick Mahomes reveals why Taylor Swift-inspired cocktail was created for Travis Kelce and Chiefs QB's "1587 Prime" steakhouse

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have created a special drink in the menu of their Prime 1587 restaurant. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback opened up about his restaurant in an interview with The Drive radio show on Wednesday.Kelce shared about the special drink named &quot;The Alchemy&quot;, which is a song from Swift's last year's album, &quot;The Tortured Poets Department.&quot;&quot;I'm not a big liquor drinker myself, but from everything I've heard, it's a really good drink. We obviously really wanted to have an ode to Taylor, and how important she is to not only us, but to this city as well.&quot;So I think people will be super excited to get it. It has the theatrics and stuff like that, which I think people will love, but it's also a really good drink as well,” Mahomes said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Kansas City Chiefs star also said that he's expecting the drink to be the bestseller in the restaurant. Ahead of the start of the new season, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have announced about their new restaurant, which is set to start on Sept. 17 in Missouri.It was named after the jersey numbers of both Chiefs stars. The restaurant also features a drink dedicated to Mahomes' wife, Brittany, called Queen B.Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement last month. Congratulations have been pouring in since the couple shared the news on Instagram.Kylie Kelce reveals why she didn't publicly congratulate Travis Kelce and Taylor SwiftOn the recent episode of the Not Gonna Lie podcast, Travis Kelce's sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, opened up about the star's engagement and also revealed why she didn't publicly congratulate the couple.&quot;It’s our private relationship,” Kylie said (via E! News): “That’s my brother-in-law Travis and my soon-to-be sister-in law-Taylor. So, I don’t need to talk about them all the time. Our relationship is private between us. It’s okay that time made it so that we didn’t congratulate them in the last episode.”Kylie Kelce is married to Travis Kelce's elder brother, Jason Kelce, and the couple shares four daughters. In the podcast, Kylie also said that her daughters are excited to welcome their aunt.Meanwhile, the Chiefs started their new NFL season with a 27-21 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Patrick Mahomes played the season-opening game and recorded 258 yards passing. The Chiefs next play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 14.