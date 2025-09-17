What is Justin Bieber's net worth? Singer reportedly getting paid “north of $10 MILLION” to headline Coachella 2026

Justin Bieber, who was recently announced as one of the headlining acts at Coachella 2026, will reportedly be paid “north of $10 MILLION” for his performances on both weekends of the annual music festival. On September 16, 2025, concert promoter Goldenvoice officially announced the lineup for Coachella 2026, which will take place in Indio, California, from April 10 to 12 and from April 17 to 19, 2026.

Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G were announced as the official headliners for the music festival, which also features performances from Sexyy Redd, Katseye, Central Cee, Addison Rae, and Young Thug, among others. Bieber's headliner spot came after the pop singer released two back-to-back albums this year, Swag in July and Swag II in September.

In an exclusive report by Rolling Stone, published on September 16, 2025, an insider source told the publication that Bieber worked "directly" with Goldenvoice to book his slot as headliner without the help of an agent.

Furthermore, the source added that Bieber was expected to receive "north of $10 million" for the two weekends, which comes down to approximately $5 million per weekend. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Justin Bieber's current net worth is valued at $200 million.

Buzzing Pop @BuzzingPop Justin Bieber to be paid “north of $10 MILLION” to headline #Coachella next year, source tells Rolling Stone. ​ This would make him the highest-paid headliner in the festival’s history.

The source added that Bieber was at the "start of an exciting new era" with him "fully in the driver's seat," adding:

“It’s a groundbreaking move for a headliner, and it’s something he built entirely on his own. Between headlining Coachella and the success of Swag, it’s clear this is the start of an exciting new era for Justin — one where he’s fully in the driver’s seat."

They continued:

“Bieber is an unshakeable artist who has stood up against the grain and fought for his independence. His 2026 Coachella performance won’t just be a headlining set, but a once-in-a-generation spectacle from a once-in-a-generation pop icon.”

Justin Bieber reportedly sold his music catalogue to fend off an alleged "financial collapse"

In December 2022, Justin Bieber made a surprise move and sold his 290-song catalog to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for $200 million. While the reason for the sale was unknown at the time, a recent TMZ documentary about the pop star claimed he made the move because he was allegedly “on the verge of financial collapse.”

My Mixtapez @mymixtapez Justin Bieber reportedly had to sell his music catalog for $200 million because he was completely broke, despite making nearly $1 billion throughout his career, via tmz.

In May 2025, TMZ released TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber? on Hulu. In the documentary, executive producer Henry Levin made the claim, saying:

“I was on a call with multiple people — Justin’s side acknowledges that in 2022, he was on the verge of … the words were ‘financial collapse.’ And that’s why he had to sell his catalog. Justin said, ‘I gotta sell it now.’ And he sold it in December. That’s how broke he was.”

Furthermore, Levine claimed that Bieber's alleged financial woes stemmed in part from the cancellation of his "Justice World Tour" in 2023, which supposedly left him in debt. The pop star canceled the tour due to health issues after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome in mid-2022.

Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun attend the event where Sir Lucian Grainge receives a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame (Image via Getty Images)

Additionally, Justin Bieber agreed to pay Scooter Braun, his former manager, $31.5 million to settle their financial dispute in July 2025. According to People Magazine, the amount was to settle the $26 million advance that Braun and his company, HYBE, paid to tour promoter AEG Presents on behalf of Justin Bieber for the canceled "Justice World Tour."

The $31.5 million payout also included an additional $5.5 million to cover half of the $11 million unpaid commissions Bieber reportedly owed Braun. Meanwhile, Bieber's team denied the singer's alleged financial woes in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter in April 2025, saying:

“Any source that is trying to sell you a story about alleged financial distress … either doesn’t understand the entertainment industry or, more likely, is trying to paint an unflattering portrait of Justin, which bears no resemblance to reality."

In other news, Justin Bieber will headline Coachella 2026 on Saturday both weekends (April 11 and April 18, 2026). This marks Bieber's first time headlining the annual music festival.

